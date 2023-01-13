"Doesn't deserve to sit out" - Former Pakistan spinner on Kuldeep Yadav

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has urged the Indian team management to give left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav a consistent run in international cricket. The comments came after his match-winning performance in the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

Kuldeep was added to India's playing XI for their second ODI against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12. He starred with the ball in the encounter, picking up three crucial wickets while conceding 51 runs from his full quota of overs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria pointed out how Kuldeep often gets dropped despite doing well whenever he is given an opportunity. He believes that the crafty spinner doesn't deserve to be benched, given his stellar form.

"Kuldeep Yadav's bowling was the highlight of the match," Kaneria explained. "He gets added to the playing XI, he performs, then he is benched again, and the same pattern continues. He can become a fantastic bowler if given consistent opportunities. He doesn't deserve to sit out, given that he is in a great rhythm."

Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match in the second ODI for his stunning bowling exploits. Notably, he was exceptional in the Test series opener against Bangladesh, picking up eight wickets in the contest.

He also contributed with the bat, chipping in with a 40-run knock in India's first innings of that Test match. However, he was dropped from the side for the second Test as the side opted to go with an extra seamer.

"Yuzvendra Chahal's confidence has taken a big hit" - Danish Kaneria

Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a shoulder injury while fielding during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. As a result, he was unavailable for selection for the second match. He was replaced by Kuldeep Yadav in the fixture.

Addressing the bowler's sub-par form, Kaneria stated that he should consider playing domestic cricket. He also suggested that Chahal's confidence appears to be quite low and that he needs to work on his game to turn things around.

"Yuzvendra Chahal's confidence has taken a big hit," he added. "He hasn't looked in a good rhythm and needs to go back to the drawing board. He should go and play domestic cricket to rediscover his lost form."

Chahal gave away 58 runs from his 10 overs and bagged a single wicket in the opening encounter of the ongoing ODI series. He finished with three wickets from as many matches in the T20I series against Sri Lanka at an economy rate of 9.55 earlier this month.

