"Doesn’t get carried away but he speaks his heart out and that’s Muhammad Ali for me" - S Sreesanth compares Rinku Singh with legendary boxer

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth believes that young sensation Rinku Singh's attitude and game are similar to boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Renowned among the most significant sporting figures of the 20th century, Ali was nicknamed the "greatest".

Rinku, meanwhile, had an IPL 2023 to remember, scoring 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.53. The 26-year-old displayed tremendous composure to pull off several miracles as a finisher for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

His heroics earned him a call-up to the Indian T20I side. The southpaw has gone from strength to strength and averages an incredible 87 at a strike rate of 197.72 in nine games.

Speaking to IANS, Sreesanth felt Rinku Singh's consistent performances and fearless approach were reminiscent of Muhammad Ali.

"I love Rinku Singh’s confidence," Sreesanth said. "He has been doing it consistently for every team he plays, whether it’s club cricket, whether it’s team cricket, whether it’s a franchise. He doesn’t care, doesn’t get carried away but he speaks his heart out and that’s Muhammad Ali for me."

Rinku has come out on top in several trying situations in the ongoing five-match T20I series against Australia, helping India to take an unassailable 3-1 lead. Rinku averages 99 in three innings at a strike rate of 190.38.

With the T20 World Cup starting in six months, Rinku Singh has almost cemented his place in the Indian squad as the designated finisher.

"Australia played the Australian way" - S Sreesanth

Australia clinched their sixth ODI World Cup title.

Sreesanth reflected on Team India's heartbreaking 2023 World Cup final loss to Australia. The former Indian pacer credited the Men in Yellow for their fielding in the marquee game.

A disciplined bowling and fielding performance helped Australia restrict the Men in Blue to a below-par 240 in the final. Australia were reduced to 47/3 at one point, but bounced back to complete a comfortable six-wicket win with seven overs to spare.

"I’ll be honest. Australia just outplayed us," Sreesanth continued. "Australia played the Australian way. Target which should have been 280 to 290, Australian fielders held it to 240. It was the Warner, Labuschagne, Smith who saved those 40 to 50 runs that changed the whole scenario of the game."

It was Australia's record sixth ODI World Cup title and their fifth in the last seven editions. For India, it was a bitter end to a campaign that promised a lot, with the side winning all nine league games and the semi-final.

The final defeat was a continuation of India's ICC title drought, dating back to the last time they triumphed in the 2013 Champions Trophy.