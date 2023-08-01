"Doesn't matter who you are, the text might arrive for playing again" - Michael Vaughan on Moeen Ali retiring again after the Ashes series

Citing Moeen Ali's example, former England captain Michael Vaughan felt that every player — retired or active — should be ready for a recall at any time in Tests in the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era.

Ali, who retired from Tests in September 2021, was recalled to the England Ashes squad, following an injury to regular spinner Jack Leach. The off-spinner had a fruitful series, picking up nine wickets in four matches, including three crucial scalps on the final day of the last Test at the Oval to help England draw the Ashes 2-2.

However, the 36-year-old confirmed his retirement once and for all after the fifth match.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the final Test, Michael Vaughan remarked that anyone can be back in the current England setup at any time, based on the team's requirement.

"Moeen Ali, he goes now, he disappears just like Stuart Broad in the Test arena. In terms of what Ben (Stokes) has done to bring him back, think we are in an era with him as captain and McCullum as coach, anything is possible. Doesn't matter who you are, the text might arrive for playing again," said Vaughan.

The former Ashes-winning skipper complimented the environment in English cricket since McCullum and Stokes took over as head coach and captain, respectively.

"Moeen Ali, I bet, will say these 4 games he's played have been the best. Just feels like a great environment to be playing cricket," added Vaughan.

Should Moeen Ali be officially finished with Test cricket this time, he will end among the handful of cricketers with over 3,000 runs and 200 wickets.

Despite suffering a groin injury during the Oval Test, the 36-year-old picked up the vital wickets of Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Pat Cummins on the last day to propel England to a series-leveling victory.

"Not many spells where he has not got the ball in control" - Micheal Vaughan on Moeen Ali

Ali broke the crucial partnership between Steve Smith and Travis Head on Day 5 at the Oval.

Micheal Vaughan complimented Moeen Ali for a sensational Ashes series despite not playing Test cricket for almost two years. The veteran off-spinner picked up crucial wickets in the series, while also batting at No. 3 during the latter part of the Ashes.

Apart from the nine wickets that he took, Ali added 180 crucial runs in the four Tests he played.

"Looking at Moeen's full series, there was just that one spell at Edgbaston once he had done his finger where he bowled a few full tosses and didn't quite get it right. But other than that, he's bowled beautifully. Not many spells where he has not got the ball in control," said Vaughan.

Vaughan added:

"If we go back to Headingley, the two key wickets of Labuschagne and Smith in the second innings which was massive momentum shift in the game. Gets Labuschagne out again in Manchester. He's just got that knack of getting that drift through the air."

England leveled the series 2-2 after a 0-2 deficit. However, the drawn fourth Test meant the Aussies retained the Ashes urn for a third consecutive time.