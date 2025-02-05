“Doesn’t mean the current players should be dropped” - Indian batter’s massive claim on Karun Nair ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill has backed the decision not to include Karun Nair in the ODI squad for the England series and Champions Trophy despite his incredible run in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy. While praising Nair for the stellar performances, Gill maintained that the players currently in the squad have helped India achieve tremendous success.

Nair scored a remarkable 779 runs at an average of 389.50 with five centuries in nine matches during the Vijay Hazare Trophy last month. His heroics led to a brigade of former players and fans calling for his selection to the Indian ODI squad.

Talking about the same ahead of the India-England ODI series, Gill said [quoted by TOI]:

"Karun had a great Vijay Hazare Trophy, but that doesn't mean the current players should be dropped. They have also performed well to reach this stage. We have lost only one game in the World Cups. The players in the squad have contributed significantly, and while it's unfortunate for those excelling in domestic cricket who weren't picked, constant chopping and changing will affect players' confidence. Without continuity, we can never build a strong team."

Nair last played for India in March 2017, only a few months after he debuted against England in the home Test series and scored an incredible triple-century.

"It's been really game-changing for us" - Shubman Gill on Rohit Sharma

Gill and Rohit have formed an outstanding opening duo in ODIs [Credit: Getty]

Shubman Gill also praised skipper Rohit Sharma's all-out attacking mantra at the top of the order in ODIs as a game-changer for Team India.

After playing most of his ODI career with a strike rate in the low 90s, Rohit has been striking at over 120 in the last three years since 2021. His quick-fire starts have helped India tremendously, with the side winning the 2023 Asia Cup and finishing runners-up in the following World Cup.

"The way Rohit bhai has been batting in the ODIs in the past one year and a half, it's been really game-changing for us. Taking the momentum right through from the start and taking the game away from ball one, it makes the job of the non-striker and the batters coming in a bit easier; and I think it has helped our team a lot," said Gill (as per the aforementioned source).

The Men in Blue will now look to win their first ICC title in ODIs since the 2013 Champions Trophy in the upcoming edition of the tournament, starting February 19.

They will play England in three ODIs before the marquee event, starting in Nagpur on February 6.

