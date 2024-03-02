"Doing my best Julie Gaffney impersonation" - Steve Smith reflects on his reflex catch on Day 3 of NZ vs AUS 1st Test

Star Australian batter Steve Smith reflected on his stunning catch at slip to get rid of Will Young on Day 3 of the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The 34-year-old took to his official Instagram handle, comparing his reflex catch to a scene from an American film named Mighty Ducks 2.

Smith initially posted a video from the movie where Julie 'The Cat' Gaffney, played by Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine, uses her reflexes to prevent the ball from going in the goal. The 34-year-old sarcastically stated that he did his best to impersonate that scene by taking a reflex catch at the Basin Reserve, giving Travis Head a wicket.

The catch was the former Australian captain's 182nd in Test cricket, edging him ahead of Mark Waugh for most catches for the national team. The 34-year-old is now only behind Ricky Ponting, who tops the list with 196 catches.

Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon also combined to dismiss Kane Williamson

Nathan Lyon. (Image Credits: Getty)

Smith also helped Australia get rid of New Zealand's ace batter Kane Williamson as he took another sharp catch at leg-slip as the right-hander fell into the trap. As a result, the tourists managed to get rid of the former skipper for two single-figure scores. Along with Williamson, Nathan Lyon also dismissed Tom Latham cheaply.

Lyon, meanwhile, also top-scored with 41 for the visitors in their second innings as they were eventually bowled out for 164, thanks to Glenn Phillips' five-wicket haul.

While the Black Caps slipped to 62-3 at one stage, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell joined hands to lift their side to 111-3 by Stumps. In the process, Ravindra also reached his half-century.

Australia had put their Trans-Tasman rivals under pressure by compiling 383 despite being 267-9 as Cameron Green finished unbeaten on 174. Their pacers followed suit, bowling the Kiwis out for 179 and summoning a 204-run lead.

