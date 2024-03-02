"Doing my best Julie Gaffney impersonation" - Steve Smith reflects on his reflex catch on Day 3 of NZ vs AUS 1st Test

Star Australian batter Steve Smith reflected on his stunning catch at slip to get rid of Will Young on Day 3 of the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The 34-year-old took to his official Instagram handle, comparing his reflex catch to a scene from an American film named Mighty Ducks 2.
Smith initially posted a video from the movie where Julie 'The Cat' Gaffney, played by Colombe Jacobsen-Derstine, uses her reflexes to prevent the ball from going in the goal. The 34-year-old sarcastically stated that he did his best to impersonate that scene by taking a reflex catch at the Basin Reserve, giving Travis Head a wicket.
The catch was the former Australian captain's 182nd in Test cricket, edging him ahead of Mark Waugh for most catches for the national team. The 34-year-old is now only behind Ricky Ponting, who tops the list with 196 catches.
Steve Smith and Nathan Lyon also combined to dismiss Kane Williamson
Smith also helped Australia get rid of New Zealand's ace batter Kane Williamson as he took another sharp catch at leg-slip as the right-hander fell into the trap. As a result, the tourists managed to get rid of the former skipper for two single-figure scores. Along with Williamson, Nathan Lyon also dismissed Tom Latham cheaply.
Lyon, meanwhile, also top-scored with 41 for the visitors in their second innings as they were eventually bowled out for 164, thanks to Glenn Phillips' five-wicket haul.
While the Black Caps slipped to 62-3 at one stage, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell joined hands to lift their side to 111-3 by Stumps. In the process, Ravindra also reached his half-century.
Australia had put their Trans-Tasman rivals under pressure by compiling 383 despite being 267-9 as Cameron Green finished unbeaten on 174. Their pacers followed suit, bowling the Kiwis out for 179 and summoning a 204-run lead.
