"Don't call only Suryakumar Yadav Mr. 360" - Ajay Jadeja lauds Ishan Kishan's century

Ajay Jadeja has lauded Ishan Kishan for scoring a double century while playing shots all around the park in the third and final ODI between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10.

Kishan smashed 210 runs off just 131 deliveries as the Men in Blue set a mammoth 410-run target for the Tigers. Their bowlers then bowled out Litton Das and Co. for 182 to register a comprehensive 227-run win.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja was asked about his views on Kishan having scored his runs all around the ground, to which he replied:

"This generation has grown on this. They are in any case comfortable doing this, but to carry that for such a long time, we see that very less in this generation. Everyone plays such shots these days, don't call only Suryakumar Yadav Mr. 360."

The former Indian skipper put the Mumbai Indians opener one step ahead of his franchise teammate Suryakumar Yadav, explaining:

"He is Mr. 361 because he plays 360-degree and scores a double hundred. He also scored in front of and behind the wickets. This generation has the shot-making ability but the ability to take that innings so long, very people have that what he showed."

Ishan Kishan's double ton, which came off 126 balls, is the fastest in ODI history. The diminutive opener smoked 24 fours and 10 sixes during his enterprising knock.

"It is impressive thinking" - Ajay Jadeja on Ishan Kishan saying that he missed a 300

Ishan Kishan was dismissed in the 36th over of the Indian innings. [P/C: Twitter]

Jadeja was also asked about Kishan saying that he missed out on a triple hundred, to which he responded:

"It is impressive thinking, whether he was thinking at the time or not, but now he is saying that 15 overs were left and he missed a 300. Nothing happens without thinking, you have to dream."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the Jharkhand player has matured from the impetuosity he showed on his ODI debut, elaborating:

"These are good signs because when we saw him for the first time, he said that he had told beforehand that he will hit a six. Now when he has come, it has been 10 matches only, but he spoke like a mature guy."

Ishan Kishan hit a six off Dhananjaya de Silva's bowling on the first ball he faced in ODI cricket. He later disclosed that he had told his teammates that he would do the same before going out to bat.

