"Don't care as long as we beat them in the final of Champions Trophy" - England batter unfazed by prospect of 3-0 whitewash in IND vs ENG 2025 ODIs

England opener Ben Duckett has made a confident claim as they gear up for the third and final ODI against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, February 12. The left-handed batter claimed that England wouldn't mind losing the series 3-0 if it means they will beat India in the Champions Trophy final.

Having lost the first two ODIs by four wickets each, England have conceded the series and face the prospect of whitewash on Wednesday. Although their openers have fared well, it's the middle-order that has lacked big scores, causing the Englishmen to finish with underwhelming totals.

Speaking after the second ODI on Sunday in Cuttack, Duckett claimed that England believe in peaking at the right time and will take any positives they can ahead of the Champions Trophy. He said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

"We have come here for one thing and that is to win the Champions Trophy. If we lose 3-0 to India, I don't care as long as we beat them in the final of the Champions Trophy. It's about peaking at the right time. We've been close against India and been nowhere near our best. We will always take positives."

The Nottinghamshire cricketer has scores of 32 and 65 in the two ODIs thus far. He was also one of the two English batters to score a half-century in Cuttack but got out to Ravindra Jadeja at the wrong time as the tourists lost momentum in the middle overs.

"There will be no complaints inside the changing room" - Ben Duckett suggests England will continue to play aggressively

Despite the 30-year-old getting dismissed in Cuttack while trying to go for a maximum, he believes coach Brendon McCullum will have no complaints as long as the intent was right. The southpaw added:

"I am not content with getting 65. But I wouldn't change anything I did. Until I got out I played nicely. [McCullum] will never have a go at me for trying to hit a left-arm spinner for six over midwicket with a shot I play time and again. Stick to the options we practise, there will be no complaints inside the changing room."

England have won only one game out of seven on this tour, which included a five match T20I series.

