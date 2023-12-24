"Don't expect too much" - Gautam Gambhir on Yashasvi Jaiswal opening in IND vs SA Tests after succeeding in West Indies

Gautam Gambhir feels Yashasvi Jaiswal shouldn't be overburdened with expectations on his first Test tour of South Africa.

India will face the Proteas in a two-match Test series, with the first game starting in Centurion on Tuesday, December 26. Jaiswal will likely open the batting for the visitors alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about Jaiswal heading to South Africa after a successful tour of the West Indies, to which he responded:

"Extremely different challenge, pace attack and situations because the West Indies have subcontinental-type wickets. Here, when you will play Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi or Nandre Burger, there will be bounce."

The former India opener added:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal has the game, both front and back foot, but it will be a very different challenge. I believe he will get better with this experience. Don't expect too much, that a young player will come and score a century or a double century in the first match."

Jaiswal amassed 266 runs in three innings at an outstanding average of 88.67 in the two Tests against the Windies in July this year. He played a 171-run knock in his debut innings to make an excellent start to his Test career.

"Even if he scores 25-30 runs and gives a start to India, he will head home after becoming a better player" - Gautam Gambhir on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored a century and a half-century in his three Test innings. [P/C: X]

Gautam Gambhir claimed that the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer will become better players if they make decent contributions in South Africa. He said:

"He might do that (score a century) as well but even if he scores 25-30 runs and gives a start to India, he will head home after becoming a better player, whether it is Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill or Shreyas Iyer."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that youngsters shouldn't be scrutinized too much on their maiden stint in alien conditions like South Africa or Australia. He elaborated:

"10-15 years ago, we never used to scrutinize the players so much when they used to go on their first tour to South Africa or Australia. If a young player goes to South Africa or Australia for the first time now, he faces as much criticism as he would have faced if he hadn't scored runs in India."

Gambhir concluded by saying that the parameters to judge young players should be consistent. He highlighted that young Australian or South African batters aren't criticized as much if they struggle in Indian conditions.

