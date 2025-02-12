"Don't play Jaddu" - Aakash Chopra on India's choice of spinners for IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has urged the Men in Blue to rest Ravindra Jadeja for the third ODI against England. He opined that the hosts should play Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy in tandem in the inconsequential game.

The third and final ODI will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. While Jadeja was part of India's four-wicket wins in the first two ODIs, Kuldeep played the first game and made way for Chakaravarthy in the second.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reckoned that Rohit Sharma and company should play Kuldeep at Jadeja's expense in Wednesday's game. Chopra reasoned that the spin-bowling all-rounder was already a certainty in the playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, I understand that only 11 can play, and you can't play everyone. However, we are stuck. Kuldeep has returned from injury and you didn't play him in the T20Is. If he had come after playing T20Is, you would have said that he has got a lot of game time, just like Varun Chakaravarthy has," he said (11:00).

"The truth is that he has played just one match thus far. If he doesn't play this match as well, he will straightaway play the Champions Trophy match. Jaddu is confirmed, so play both Varun and Kuldeep. Play both of them together and don't play Jaddu. You can ask him to rest," Chopra added.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 3.21 in the first two ODIs against England. While Kuldeep registered figures of 1/53 in 9.4 overs in the first ODI, Chakaravarthy delivered a spell of 1/54 in 10 overs on his debut in the second game.

"I feel you should play Arshdeep in this match" - Aakash Chopra on India's choice of seamers for IND vs ENG 2025 3rd ODI

Arshdeep Singh wasn't part of India's playing XI in the first two ODIs against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra urged India to play Arshdeep Singh in the third ODI against England.

"I feel you should play Arshdeep in this match. The big question will be who will Arshdeep play with. Will he play with Harshit Rana or Mohammed Shami? You will have to play Arshdeep as he hasn't played ODI cricket for a long time," he said (13:15).

The analyst added that the choice of the second seamer should depend on whether India want to play Mohammed Shami or Harshit Rana in their 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20.

"I am assuming that whoever plays with Arshdeep will be the frontline fast bowler for the Bangladesh match. Shami's wagon is gathering pace, so you want the momentum to be maintained. If Harshit is your first choice, then you would want Harshit to play all the games because I feel you are not fully satisfied with either of them," Chopra observed.

Harshit Rana has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's Champions Trophy squad. Varun Chakaravarthy has also been included in the Men in Blue's squad, with Yashasvi Jaiswal making way for him.

