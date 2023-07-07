"Don't be scared of realizing that Harry Brook didn't look quite suited at No. 3" - Vaughan advises England to promote Root in the second innings 

Michael Vaughan feels England are better off with Joe Root batting at No. 3 instead of Harry Brook, who endured a poor outing in the first innings of the ongoing third Ashes Test.

The young batter was promoted up the batting order in the absence of Ollie Pope, but could not make much of an impression after being dismissed for just three runs. Brook edged one straight to Steve Smith at second slip and his poor first-class record at the position reflected during his short stay at the crease.

Opining that England should consider shuffling their batting order during the impending fourth innings run chase, Vaughan told Cricbuzz at the end of the opening day:

"Considering they'll have to chase something in the fourth innings, I'll tell England don't be scared of tinkering. Don't be scared of realizing that Harry ( Brook) didn't look quite suited at no. 3 and maybe can push Joe ( Root) upto no. 3. He pretty much opened the batting tonight, having come in so soon."

Vaughan further stated that the Australian bowlers will relish the opportunity of having a go at Brook with the new ball yet again.

"Don't be worried about maneuvering the batting order because Harry Brook is a really dangerous player but if you said to Australia, do you like him batting at 3, they will say thank you very much. For that reason, maybe Harry goes down the order," the former England captain added.

Prior to the third Ashes Test, Brook's only experience at No. 3 in red-ball cricket came in the County Championship with an average of 22.

"Feel for him because he's just started his Test career" - Michael Vaughan on Harry Brook

Harry Brook made his Test debut during the 2022 home series against South Africa. He availed the opportunity to cement his position in the middle order following Jonny Bairstow's long-term injury.

Brook made a serious impression with three tons during the tour of Pakistan and his career-high score in the subsequent series against New Zealand as well.

Stating that Brook has been unlucky at times, Vaughan said:

"Feel for him because he's just started his Test career and been brilliant with 4 hundreds, 4 fifties. He's a destructive player and we've seen him play many good shots in this series already. At Edgbaston, he played great at times and first innings at Lord's he was playing nicely until starting to baseball bat."

Vaughan continued:

"Gets a good ball in the second innings and few days later you are up at no. 3 against Pat Cummins who's the best. An unbelievable bowler who with the new ball will always challenge you on both sides , inside and outside edge of the bat so it is a tall order."

Brook made his Ashes debut in style, scoring a brisk 32-run knock before a bizarre dismissal off Nathan Lyon's bowling ended his stay.

He scored 46 and 50 runs across his next two innings but has only scored seven runs from his two recent outings.

