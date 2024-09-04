"Don't see that changing" - Marcus Trescothick declares Jos Buttler is not leaving England white-ball captaincy anytime soon

England's interim white-ball coach Marcus Trescothick doesn't expect the white-ball captaincy to shift from Jos Buttler anytime soon. The former opener asserted that Buttler has tremendous leadership qualities and suggested that he has kept the team together quite well.

The keeper-batter's captaincy role came under doubt with England enduring unsuccessful campaigns in the 2023 ODI and 2024 T20 World Cups. However, he will continue to lead England in limited-overs formats, returning in the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Trescothick admitted that the last two World Cup campaigns have unsettled England, but believes their team is still in a good place.

"I think he is (right person to lead the team). The attributes he shows behind the scenes are really important to lead this team. For whatever reason, the tough couple of World Cups they have had, they've potentially come out of those not feeling great about our one-day cricket, but it's still in a really good place and Jos is going to lead that forward for a period of time at the moment, and I don't see that changing."

Nevertheless, Buttler remains doubtful for the T20I series against Australia due to a calf injury. He hasn't played competitive cricket since the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final against India.

"There are so many things he does so well" - Marcus Trescothick

Marcus Trescothick. (Image Credits: Getty)

Trescothick suggested that his role in the upcoming white-ball series against Australia will be to fine-tune England's gameplans, adding:

"Me coming in is just to try to enhance that as much as possible, to make him (Buttler) feel like this is the way the group is going to go, the way the team is going to evolve in a different way to get the most out of him as captain. There are so many things he does so well that we've just got to bring out, enhance, and make it better as we go along."

The home series against Australia begins on September 11 with the three T20Is before moving on to the ODIs.

