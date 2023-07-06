"Don't think that's the aim of playing cricket" - Pat Cummins on withdrawing appeal against Jonny Bairstow wicket to shush a few people 

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins says he is unfazed by questions being raised over his sporting integrity following the controversial Jonny Bairstow dismissal in the second Ashes Test.

England were batting at 193 for 5, with still 178 runs needed to win, when Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey stumped out his counterpart Jonny Bairstow. The latter had wandered out of his crease just after ducking a bouncer from Cameron Green. Bairstow’s wicket didn’t go down well with the English players and their supporters.

Australian players were subjected to verbal abuse from a few members of MCC in the Long Room at Lord’s. Their skipper was also criticized for not calling back Bairstow. Speaking in a press conference ahead of the third Ashes Test, Pat Cummins said:

“Doesn't really bother me to be honest. The way our team has conducted themselves over the last couple of years has been flawless. That showed again on Day 5 at Lord’s. The way they conducted themselves in the Long Room was fantastic.”

“It's been talked about this week about the underarm (bowling) incident (in 1981). How far do you want to go back? We've all moved on. The team did nothing wrong, so we’re all comfortable. I don't think that's the aim of playing cricket (to shush a few people by withdrawing the appeal).”

"'Spirit of Cricket' is a real thing" - Pat Cummins

England v Australia - LV= Insurance Ashes 2nd Test Match: Day Five

Although Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal was within the rulebook, the dissenters invoked the 'Spirit of Cricket' into the matter. The likes of England head coach Brendon McCullum, captain Ben Stokes, and senior pacer Stuart Broad alleged that Australia acted against the 'Spirit of the Game'.

Many of those who found the dismissal to be a legitimate one ruled out the validity of the concept of the 'Spirit of Cricket'. Speaking of his own opinion about the concept, Pat Cummins explained:

“100 percent it (Spirit of Cricket) is a real thing. I think at times, there's nuance to it and everyone might see a little bit differently, which is fine. That's part of it. It's one of the beauties of our sport. It's a gentleman's sport. You want to maintain a respect for the opposition at all times. The umpires, the fans, the game. I think it's one of the strengths of our game."

Australia will face England in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday, July 6. A victory for the tourists in any of the three remaining games will confirm their first Ashes win in England since 2001.

