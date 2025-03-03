“Don’t think Australia have seen much of him” - Ravi Shastri backs star bowler’s inclusion in IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former India player and head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Varun Chakravarthy could prove to be a difference-maker in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final contest against Australia. The mystery spinner starred in the Men in Blue's recent win over New Zealand with a five-wicket haul, making a serious case for his spot in the knockout clash.

Chakravarthy came in as the fourth spinner in the side, replacing the rested Harshit Rana in the process. He went on to dominate the proceedings on a slow surface after India posted 249 after being put into bat first. The New Zealand batters struggled to pick his variations and collapsed in a heap to record their first loss of the campaign.

India are now faced with a selection conundrum following Chakravarthy's heroics. They can either bring back Harshit Rana into the mix as the second frontline bowler or continue to feature with four spinners, using Hardik Pandya as the second seamer in the combination.

Ravi Shastri has backed India to go with the same combination against Australia, citing Australia's lack of experience against Chakravarthy as a major factor.

"Varun has put his hand up and delivered. He has put himself in contention for a spot in the XI in the semi-final," Shastri said after the match (via India Today).

"It's the right balance for this surface. You still have all the bases covered with the way Hardik is bowling. You have to see who gives you wickets in those middle overs. Varun Chakravarthy becomes crucial. I don't think Australia have seen much of him. And he is a good man to pick, as he was today," he added.

Chakrvarthy is yet to play against the Men in Yellow in his career so far. The Australian batters have faced the mystery spinner over the years in the Indian Premier League (IPL) though.

"It's a good headache to have" - Rohit Sharma on Varun Chakravarthy's inclusion in the playing XI for the semi-final

Featuring four spinners, Team India had 40 high-quality overs of spin bowling in their armory, and its effect was on show. The spinners did not give the batters any breathing room as the pressure intensified amid the climbing required rate.

Prior to the Champions Trophy, Chakravarthy had featured in only one ODI. He made his debut in the home series England, putting in a decent shift to end with figures of 1-55.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that Chakravarthy's display makes him a contender for the semi-final clash.

"He has something different about him, so we wanted to try and see what he can offer. We haven't thought much about the next game, but [it’s a] good headache to have. [It's] critical to possibly win every game and do everything right in a short tournament," Rohit Sharma said after India's win (via India Today).

India will take on Australia for a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. The match is scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Stadium.

