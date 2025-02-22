"Don't think my batting had any flaws" - Key India batter reflects on poor BGT 2024-25 ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Team India batter Shubman Gill dismissed concerns about his technique ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan in Dubai on February 23. The remarks were made in response to a query about his poor Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Ad

Gill scored only 93 runs at an average of 19 in the three Tests he played as India suffered a 1-3 series loss to Australia. However, the stylish batter has returned to form in style in his favorite ODI format, smashing four consecutive 50+ scores, including back-to-back centuries.

Addressing his technique in the press conference on the eve of the India-Pakistan encounter, Gill said [via India Today]:

"Don't think that my batting had any flaws in Australia. But I think it was more mental. I have not worked on anything specific after Australia, and prepared normally as I would."

Ad

Trending

He further expressed satisfaction at his match-winning century against Bangladesh in India's Champions Trophy opener.

"One of my most satisfying innings that I have played. There was a lot of pressure, if we would have lost, this would have been a do or die situation for us. In the middle phase there was pressure on us, but since the target was not to big, it did not become such a big problem. If the target was 270-280, it could have become a problem for us. I of course want to score every game, but it does not work out like that," Gill stated.

Ad

On a challenging wicket, Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 101 off 129 deliveries to help India win by six wickets. It was an impressive eighth ODI century in only his 51st outing.

"Helps me help me get into my groove" - Shubman Gill on batting with Rohit Sharma

Gill and Rohit have formed a formidable opening partnership in ODIs [Credit: Getty]

Shubman Gill praised Indian skipper and his opening partner Rohit Sharma for easing the pressure on him with attacking batting in the powerplay. With Rohit's revamped aggressive batting style over the past three years, his partnership with the consistent Gill has worked wonders for India in the 50-over format.

Ad

"Rohit bhai has his own style. If at all, if it helps me help me get into my groove, it's great. It's a delight to bat with him. I enjoy watching him bat. Rohit getting fast starts does not affect me. If Rohit gets quick starts, that helps me settle down into my game. I like batting with him," said Gill.

Ad

He added:

"The way we play the game in the powerplay, it is quite different. He likes to play in the air and I like to keep it on the ground. That's the hallmark of the pair, that we have different strengths and the bowlers have to think which areas they have to target as we play shots that are different to one another."

Gill and Rohit boast incredible numbers as an opening partner in ODIs, with almost 2,000 runs at an average of 71.92, including six 100-run stands in 28 innings. The duo added 69 off 59 deliveries in India's run-chase against Bangladesh in their tournament opener in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback