"Don't think India are going to make any changes" - Parthiv Patel on the Men in Blue's playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Australia

Former keeper-batter Parthiv Patel expects Team India to field the same playing XI in the second T20I against Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday.

Parthiv reckons that the team management is unlikely to make any changes after just one game. He suggested that while they have many options in their squad, the players on the bench will need to wait for their turn to come.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz ahead of the second T20I between India and Australia, he said (4:40):

"It's an interesting thing with the Indian squad where we won't be able to predict anything right now because there are so many options there. After a couple of games, we will know what kind of mindset the think tank is going with—whether they want to give chances or continue with the winning momentum. Looking at this game, I don't think India are going to make any changes."

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side secured a two-wicket victory over Australia in the T20I series opener. The Men in Blue successfully chased down a stiff 209-run target in a last-ball thriller.

"You don't have that kind of option" - Zaheer Khan on India's lack of batting depth

During the same discussion, former pacer Zaheer Khan mentioned that the Men in Blue cannot afford to add an all-rounder to their playing XI in the ongoing five-match series.

Zaheer pointed out how they cannot bring in Shivam Dube to add more depth to their batting, as they would have to drop Tilak Varma or Rinku Singh to accommodate him. Zaheer said (5:47):

"I don't think they will look to change that in this series because you don't have that kind of option. If you are going in Shivam Dube's direction, then he will be your fifth or sixth bowler. Dube is better off being the sixth bowling option. So, that is going to make it difficult because then you are talking about Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh."

Skipper Suryakumar shone with the bat in the first T20I, scoring 80 runs off just 42 deliveries to help India take a 1-0 lead in the five-match home series.