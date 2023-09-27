"Don’t think it’s arrogance to say we’re a very good team" - Ben Stokes claims England are one of the favorites ahead of 2023 World Cup

Ace England all-rounder Ben Stokes has asserted that they are firmly in the mix to successfully defend their title in the 2023 World Cup. Stokes reckons England hold an edge in terms of experience and depth, which he believes not many teams in the tournament have.

The Englishmen, under Eoin Morgan, lifted their first 50-over title four years ago by beating New Zealand at Lord's. However, they face a stiff challenge on this occasion, given the conditions in India are vastly different to those at home. They will also open the tournament against the Kiwis on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to The Guardian, Stokes opined that England are an excellent team and suggested that he takes pride in representing the national side over a franchise team.

"I don’t think it’s arrogance to say we’re a very good team. We’re in the mix. And what we now have in our favour, I think, is experience of huge games – an edge against sides who don’t play as many," he said. "I know franchise T20 cricket means a lot more players have been exposed to those situations; it’s great for that. But it doesn’t come close to wearing your country’s shirt, billions watching, knowing if you lose, you’re out."

With former Aussie captain Tim Paine terming Stokes as selfish, the 32-year-old suggested that he ground himself to the hilt during the Ashes and that the word doesn't apply to him.

"Selfish? I’d like to think I’ve played enough for people to know that is not a word that applies to me," he said. "I had to see how I felt after the Ashes. And I was cooked, taking naps for days after it. But once I thought about the World Cup, potentially defending it, it was simple. It was good to tell Jos. He doesn’t give much away but he was buzzing."

The seam-bowling all-rounder played an instrumental role in England's 2019 World Cup win, hitting an unbeaten 84 in the final at Lord's. He retired from the format in 2022 but returned to play the ODIs against New Zealand recently.

"He has also really put his own stamp" - Ben Stokes on Jos Buttler's captaincy style

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Stokes went on to say that Jos Buttler has adopted many of Eoin Morgan's values after succeeding him, but has also asserted his own authority, adding:

"What Jos has done incredibly well is taking on everything of what Morgs did that he saw value in. But he has also really put his own stamp and personality on it. He wants to keep pushing the boundaries. Communicating with his bowlers from keeper is the big challenge but Moeen Ali is really good as his vice-captain here. They’re totally in sync. They’re both very free cricketers and two great men."

England are likely to depart for India on Wednesday night.