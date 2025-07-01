“Don't think he's looking after his body well enough” – Former Australian spinner slams Shardul Thakur ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has slammed Shardul Thakur for his poor fitness standards ahead of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, which starts on Wednesday (July 2). He pointed out how the all-rounder has failed to grab his opportunities, questioning his intention to do well for the team.

The cricketer-turned-analyst added that the 33-year-old went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction (before joining the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a replacement). The remarks came as Thakur failed to deliver in the first Test in Leeds, managing just two wickets and returning with scores of 1 and 4. The Maharashtra all-rounder was making his national comeback after nearly 18 months.

Overall, Shardul Thakur has bagged 33 wickets in 12 Tests at a strike rate of 46.8. The right-hander has amassed 336 runs in 20 innings, hitting four half-centuries.

The 54-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

“14:34 – I was talking about Thakur there; you've got to get 20 wickets. Thakur is not the finished player around. He’s an all-rounder; he’s been given enough opportunities. This is one thing that frustrates me. Virat Kohli, a fitness pro regime when he was captain; he led from the front both on and off the field. Thakur has got his opportunities. He’s been in and out.”

Hogg continued:

“He’s been dropped from IPL teams as well where he has nearly missed out on contracts there. If you really want it, you’ve got to have that desire. If you don’t have the desire, well, you’re not gonna make it to the top of your game. That’s one thing that frustrates me because there’s so much talent, but I just don’t think he’s looking after his body well enough, making those sacrifices that you need to make… to get the best out of your skills.”

“15:50 - And I don’t wanna be very hard on him, I’ve been very hard on him, but he could be a genuine all-rounder in Test cricket. He’s got the ability with the bat, ball, but he just lets himself down,” he added.

“Shardul Thakur has to go out” – Former India batter wants Kuldeep Yadav to replace medium pacer in 2nd Test vs England

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar wants left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to replace Shardul Thakur in his choice for India’s playing XI ahead of the second Test against England. The 59-year-old told JioHotstar (via Hindustan Times):

“I'm sorry, but Shardul Thakur has to go out. I think Kuldeep Yadav has to come back. I’m sorry to say, but that is one change India will have to make.”

"Pick your best bowlers, irrespective of the conditions. You don’t have the luxury of someone like Mohammed Shami available, or the full-strength pace battery, so I’d go one seamer short and bring Kuldeep Yadav into the XI," he added.

It's worth mentioning that Kuldeep Yadav has scalped 56 wickets in 13 Tests with the help of four five-wicket hauls. The 30-year-old, however, returned wicketless in his only Test in England, at Lord’s in 2018. He played his last Test against New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in October last year.

