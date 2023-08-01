"Don't think many teams would've been able to respond like we did" - Ben Stokes reflects on an eventful Ashes series

England made a resounding comeback to finish 2-2 in the five-match Ashes series by winning the final Test by 49 runs at the Kennington Oval in London on Monday, July 31.

Resuming on 135-0 in pursuit of 384, Australia lost three wickets quickly on Day 5. Chris Woakes dismissed David Warner and Usman Khawaja, while Mark Wood got the better of Marnus Labuschagne. However, Steve Smith and Travis Head put the visitors on course for a win once again before rain halted play.

The break did wonders for England as they bounced back by picking five wickets for just 30 runs. Alex Carey and Todd Murphy had the crowd on their seats with a ninth-wicket stand of 35 before Stuart Broad peaked one last time to end his career on a high.

Broad picked up the remaining two wickets to script a historic win for the hosts, helping the team end the series 2-2 after losing the first two Tests.

England skipper Ben Stokes was proud of how his players responded after losing the toss.

"Feel really good," Stokes said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "2-2 is a fair reflection at the end of the series. Australia, WTC champions, absolute quality team. Don't think many teams would've been able to respond like we did after being 2-0 down. Very proud of the entire team and the effort they put in."

"Our mentality was great," he continued. "Real good, the way in which Woakes has come in. Not only with the ball but also with some crucial runs. He did an amazing job in the first two Test matches he came in. Wood could barely walk today, he was very sore but he gave it his best and still said he was ready to bowl."

After losing two close games at Edgbaston and Lord's, the hosts bounced back strongly to win the Headingley Test. Stokes and Co. were in the driver's seat to win at Old Trafford, but rain delays resulted in a draw.

England bounced back once again in the final Test to level the series, thus keeping their record of not losing an Ashes series at home since 2001 intact.

"There was no doubt he was going to pick up those two wickets" - Ben Stokes on Stuart Broad

The Nottingham-born lanky pacer had a perfect ending to his international career, picking up the final two wickets that sealed the game in England's favor.

Speaking about Broad, Ben Stokes stressed that there was no doubt in his mind that he would pick up the last two wickets.

"I've played with Broad for a long long time, he's been an unbelievable performer for England," the English skipper said. "To watch him has been amazing. There was no doubt he was going to pick up those two wickets."

Stokes also reflected on Moeen Ali, who came out of retirement to play the Ashes series.

"Moeen came in after an unfortunate injury to Jack Leach," he added. "I picked him because I knew what he's capable of. He was just incredible. We'll let Moeen reflect on everything and make his decision about the India series."

Having made his Test debut in 2014, Moeen played his last test against India at the Oval in September 2021 before calling time on his red-ball career. However, his return has been eventful as he played a significant role in England's comeback, including picking up three wickets on the final day of the series.