Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes Rohit Sharma's message to bat aggressively wasn't intended for Cheteshwar Pujara in the ongoing third Test against Australia at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

While Pujara and Axar Patel were batting together in the final hour of Day 2, the camera panned towards the Indian skipper, who was in an animated mood.

Rohit Sharma seemed unhappy with the approach of his batters, who were blocking every delivery. He apparently sent a message through substitute player Ishan Kishan during the drinks break. Kishan conveyed the skipper's message to the two batters in the middle.

Pujara whacked Nathan Lyon for a huge six over mid-wicket, indicating that he had taken the advice. Pujara's shot brought a smile to the face of the Indian captain.

Many fans believe Rohit's message was for Pujara to play attacking shots. However, Dinesh Karthik believes it was for Axar Patel to take the charge.

Decoding Rohit's message to the Indian batters during the drinks break, Karthik told Cricbuzz:

"I got the feeling that they weren't speaking of Pujara. He will know it is not in Pujara's DNA to play lofted shots and play aggressive shots."

He added:

"I don't think it was for him and it was for his partner at that stage. He was probably trying to tell him to play a few shots because you get a feeling sitting outside that something is going to happen in favour of the bowler and you want to be on top of him."

Lyon's genius with the ball unraveled India's defense in the second innings. The off-spinner was disciplined with the areas he targeted and the pitch assisted him in reaping rewards.

He registered the second-best Test figures for an Australian 8/64, as India were bundled out for 163 at the end of Day 2. Australia have to chase 76 runs in the remaining three days.

While pointing out the mistakes Indian batters committed in the second innings, Karthik said:

"I think shot-making. In these kind of pitches, the mindset of the batter sometimes makes them do certain things because they know there is this unplayable delivery round the corner. They want to concentrate and be on top of the bowler consistently. And at times lack of defense."

"It is always a treat to watch Pujara bat so well for India" - Dinesh Karthik

Cheteshwar Pujara was India's most confident batter on a challenging wicket. He stood firm with his defensive approach, but kept the runs flowing regularly.

He struck five fours and a six in his 142-ball 59 and was in the mood to set up a defendable score for his bowlers until a spectacular catch from Steve Smith at leg-slip pulled the curtains on his innings.

Speaking about Pujara's brilliant approach against Australia in the second innings, Karthik said:

"Yes he hasn't been consistent. But you know why team India has backed him. If you see a batter like this in tough conditions, standing up and showing why he is so good. It is always a treat to watch Pujara bat so well for India."

India hold a 2-0 lead in the four-match Test series. Rohit and Co. need one more victory in the remaining two games to cement their spot in the WTC 2021-23 final.

