"Don't think sometimes we give him enough credit" - Morne Morkel's massive statement on Team India star after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India's bowling coach, Morne Morkel, believes Mohammed Siraj deserves a lot more credit than he gets for putting in the hard yards in every Test. The former South Africa seamer's statement comes after Siraj's outstanding spell in the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston.

With the tourists opting to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the decisive Test, Siraj has shouldered the responsibility extremely well. The first innings saw him deliver a lion-hearted performance to snaffle six wickets, helping Team India gain a 180-run lead. He got rid of Zak Crawley in the second innings on Day 4 to put the visitors on the path to victory.

Speaking at the post-day presser, Morkel observed that the Hyderabad-born cricketer always gives it his all and pushes his body to the limits. He stated, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Siraj is a guy that I've got a lot of respect for. He's a guy that always will push his body to the limits. I think sometimes the guilty part of him is trying too hard so for us. In a match that he's now the leader of the attack, he got the wickets, but for me in terms of effort and energy and with a sore body, he's always done and will put his hand up, and he wants to bowl that over. I don't think sometimes we give him enough credit for that. It's about managing that sort of aggression and managing that intensity because he really bowls with his heart on his sleeve."

Siraj picked up two wickets in the first innings of the opening Test in Leeds but conceded 122 runs in the 27 overs he bowled. He was unfortunate in the second innings due to dropped catches, prompting him to go wicketless as England won fairly comfortably.

"He is an attacking bowler that asks questions" - Morne Morkel on Akash Deep

Akash Deep. (Image Credits: Getty)

Morkel also heaped praise on Akash Deep and opined that the right-arm seamer's penchant for consistently targetting the stumps bodes well in English conditions. Morkel added (per the aforementioned source):

"He is an attacking bowler that asks questions, bowling at the stumps a lot. I think that's one of the golden rules here in England: asking questions on the stumps. So for these sort of conditions in the UK, it suits his style. And coming back from injury and seeing him running in with high pace, it's a nice sign for us. That was a dream delivery... top quality player Joe Root and to dismiss him in that fashion just shows the quality of Akash, what he can do."

Deep, who replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the eleven, has taken six wickets in the Edgbaston Test so far.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

