"Don't think he has been superior" - Graeme Swann weighs in on Rohit Sharma's captaincy vs. Ben Stokes in the IND-ENG series

Former off-spinner Graeme Swann felt Rohit Sharma did not prove superior to Ben Stokes as captain despite India's crushing 4-1 series win over England.

Stokes entered the series with an unblemished record as England skipper since taking over the reins in mid-2022. However, his side faltered in four straight games to a dominant Indian side after winning the opening game to surrender the five-match series.

Talking about Rohit's captaincy compared to Stokes in a chat with the PTI, Swann said:

"I don't think he has been superior as a captain because his bowlers have done the trick for him. I think he's got more weapons at his armoury. He's been good don't get me wrong, Rohit Sharma, but, I don't think if you pick this apart and say Stokes has captained badly, I think you are barking up the wrong tree there."

"Rohit Sharma's bowlers have really come to town for him, come to the party for him, in the last four Test matches, they didn't in the first one but they have done for the last four," he added.

With a stunning comeback win in the opening Test, Stokes had triumphed in 14 out of 19 games since becoming Test captain. However, Rohit Sharma and his Men rebounded to reassert their home dominance with mostly convincing wins in the next four outings.

Yet, the difference between the sides was the vast experience of the Indian spinners compared to their English counterparts.

"I was looking to go and congratulate him myself" - Graeme Swann on Ravichandran Ashwin

Graeme Swann admitted wanting to congratulate Ravichandran Ashwin in person for an incredible performance in his momentous 100th Test.

Having completed 500 Test wickets in the third game at Rajkot, the 37-year-old picked up nine wickets in his 100th Test outing for India.

"You know what it's brilliant, to get a fifer on his hundredth Test match. I have not actually seen him, I was looking to go and congratulate him myself but I will have to do that at the hotel later. Bowling so well and making those early inroads, that was brilliant, possibly one of his best fifers in his 100 Test matches, so you have got to take your hat off to Ashwin," said Swann.

With his five-wicket haul in England's second innings, Ashwin became the only bowler to pick up a fifer in his debut and 100th Test.

His heroics helped India complete a sensational win by innings and 64 runs in the series finale.

