"Don’t think they’ll be going into this game pooing their pants" - Mark Wood on Australia ahead of 2023 World Cup clash against England

England paceman Mark Wood feels Australia will be unperturbed at the prospect of facing their old enemy in the 2023 World Cup clash on Saturday. The Durham fast bowler also reckoned that the recent Ashes series will have no bearing on the World Cup contest.

While England are languishing at the bottom of the points table, Australia are one win away from sealing a semi-final spot. The five-time champions have recovered well with 4 consecutive wins after back-to-back losses to start the tournament.

Wood, a critical part of the 2023 Ashes campaign, underlined that the players and format are completely different now. However, he remains determined to continue England's good run in ODIs against Australia.

As quoted by The Telegraph, he claimed:

"I don’t think so. Completely different conditions, different players, different timing, different form. We’ve played against them for years. In one-day cricket, we’ve done well against them in recent times. I don’t think they’ll be going into this game pooing their pants. It’s up to us to change that."

Australia and England last played ODIs in 2022, immediately after the latter won the T20 World Cup. The hosts took the series easily, sweeping England 3-0.

"I can understand peoples' frustration" - Mark Wood

Mark Wood. (Image Credits: Getty)

Wood brushed aside the notion that the announcement of central contracts wasn't a distraction. However, the 33-year-old acknowledged England have underperformed, adding:

"I don't think they were a distraction, but I can understand peoples' frustration. Obviously when lads are rewarded with things, and then they don't perform at the level that you think, that's justified. We are trying our hardest to get this right. We're putting in extra work. There's no cracks in the group. There's no falling out. Everyone is generally trying to do it for each other. We believe in each other. It's just not happening the way we want."

The contest on Saturday might have been evened up as Australia will miss all-rounder Glenn Maxwell due to a concussion.