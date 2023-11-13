"Don't think Virat Kohli plays for records" - Harbhajan Singh on the former captain's batting exploits in 2023 World Cup

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that Virat Kohli doesn't play for personal milestones, and his primary focus is to take his team to victory.

Harbhajan also recalled having a conversation with Kohli after the star batter missed out on a century in one of the 2023 World Cup matches. He said that the seasoned campaigner wasn't upset about it and expressed confidence in reaching the 100-run mark in the upcoming games.

Speaking to Sports Tak, the former spinner said (3:58):

"I don't think Virat Kohli plays for records. I met him a few days ago during a match and told him that he missed out on a century. Replying to that, he said, 'It's okay. There are a lot of matches and hundreds will come when they have to.' That is his mindset. For him, it is more important to play good cricket and win matches for the team."

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the ongoing showpiece event, having chalked up 594 runs from nine outings at an average of 99.00. He has scored two centuries and also got out on 95 once.

"Shows the amount of confidence the captain has in our bowlers" - Suresh Raina on Rohit Sharma's attacking captaincy in 2023 World Cup

During the same discussion, former India batter Suresh Raina pointed out how skipper Rohit Sharma has adopted an aggressive approach in the ICC event.

He highlighted that Sharma hasn't shied away from having multiple fielders in catching positions, saying (2:35):

"Rohit Sharma has been very attacking as captain in this World Cup. We have seen him have three slips or two men at gully for spinners. It shows the amount of confidence the captain has in our bowlers."

Harbhajan Singh suggested that Rohit Sharma's counter-attacking approach with the bat has also helped the Indian team significantly. He explained that it has allowed the other batters to take some time in the middle, adding (2:46):

"He [Rohit Sharma] has changed his approach, and it is the captain leading from the front. His captaincy has been brilliant, and he has also shown great intent with the bat. It is very important to get off to a good start to win games."

"Whenever India have gotten such starts, they have crossed the 300-run mark quite easily. Rohit's aggressive approach has allowed Virat Kohli and other batters to take their time. He has played selflessly. He doesn't care about his own score and just wants to get a good start for the team." he added.

India will take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.