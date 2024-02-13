"Don't want to give away too many secrets" - Ollie Pope hints at team combination for IND vs ENG 3rd Test

England vice-captain Ollie Pope has hinted at playing two seamers ahead of the 3rd Test against India in Rajkot if the grass covering remains on the track as it is. While the right-hander admitted that the pitch looks 'pretty good', he remains aware it could change due to the heat.

The visitors haven't played over a seamer in either of the matches, with Mark Wood playing in the first Test and James Anderson filling the role in the second. Instead, England have played three spinners and have done decently.

Speaking to BBC Sport, here's what Pope said of the team combination:

"If it stays like that, there's every chance two seamers will be played. I don't want to give away too many secrets, but at the minute, there's a little bit more grass on it. It looks a pretty good pitch. We always like to make a decision here the day before the Test begins because conditions can change, especially with the heat on it all day."

While Wood went wicketless in Hyderabad, Anderson was outstanding in Vishakhapatnam, taking five scalps in the process. With Ben Stokes not yet fit to bowl, England could be best served by going in with an extra seamer.

"Nice way just to refresh" - Ollie Pope on mid-series break

James Anderson, Ollie Pope, and Ben Stokes. (Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on England's short break in Abu Dhabi, Pope said it was nice to get away from cricket for a few days and good to see the players reuniting with their families. He claimed, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"Yes, good, relaxing break. Think obviously when you get a gap between Test matches you often just try and chill out, get away from cricket for a few days and that's exactly what we did.

"I think it is nice to have families over; a lot of the guys have young kids, so I think it's nice to reunite with them midway through our tour. It's a nice way just to refresh. The guys are energized coming into these last three tests."

The England vice-captain notched up a match-winning 196 in the third innings of the first Test that gave the tourists a series lead.

