"Don't want Ind-Pak semis" - Fans on X question DRS validity as 'missing' turns 'umpire's call' against South Africa

The 2023 World Cup once again dipped into a DRS controversy on Friday during the South Africa-Pakistan clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

On the second-last ball of the ninth over of the second innings, Rassie van der Dussen was given out LBW on-field against a skiddy delivery from Mohammad Wasim Jr. that hit him near the knee roll as he tracked back.

The South African reviewed the call and the third umpire's check started with ultra-edge. When that showed a flat line, a ball tracking window came up for a split second which showed impact to be 'umpire's call' but wickets to be 'missing'.

Suddenly, that window was taken down and the cameras showed Pakistani players on the field. Then, ball tracking was shown again from the start, and this time, it showed the 'umpire's call' on both impact and hitting the wickets.

Consequently, van der Dussen had to go and Pakistan had their third wicket in the defense of a sub-par score of 271.

Fans on X were part skeptical and partly confused seeing the incident. Reactions flooded in thick and fast and questions were raised on the validity of the DRS. Following are the best of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Not the first time DRS has been questioned

This is the fourth big DRS call that has become controversial in this tournament. Earlier, during Australia's match against South Africa, both Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis were left shocked after a couple of such calls. Both of them were given not-out onfiled but the decisions were overturned by the third umpire.

Most recently, David Warner was given out LBW against Sri Lanka when he missed a pull shot off Dilshan Madushanka's bowling. It looked closer to missing the leg stump than hitting but Hawk-Eye showed it to be 'umpire's call' on hitting.