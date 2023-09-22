"Don't want his position to be changed" - Harbhajan Singh wants KL Rahul to be India's No. 4 in ODIs

Harbhajan Singh has urged the Indian think tank to stick with KL Rahul as the No. 4 batter in the upcoming three-match home ODI series against Australia.

Singh pointed out how Rahul excelled at the position during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. The former India spinner opined that Rahul should continue to bat at No. 4, while Shreyas Iyer can be tried out at No. 3.

The 43-year-old made these remarks in his latest YouTube video [2:48]. He said:

"I hope Shreyas Iyer does well batting at No. 3. We cannot make him bat anywhere below that. KL Rahul has been fantastic at No. 4 and I don't want his position to be changed. India should not demote him to No. 5 to give Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav a chance. However, KL can choose to bat at No. 3, and Shreyas can be the No. 4."

Speaking about India's playing XI for the first ODI against Australia, Harbhajan Singh suggested that Washington Sundar is likely to be picked over Ravichandran Ashwin, adding [1:59]:

"India will have to choose between Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin. I feel Sundar will get the nod because he was also called to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup final. He didn't get much to do in that game. So, I think he should be India's No. 8 in the first ODI."

It is worth mentioning that KL Rahul will lead the Men in Blue in the first two ODIs in regular skipper Rohit Sharma's absence. The cricketer-turned-expert also named his preferred Indian XI for the ODI series opener in the video. [1:40]:

Harbhajan's XI: Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

"India vs Australia is a better series than the Asia Cup" - Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh further stated that the upcoming series against Australia is expected to be a better-contested one as compared to the Asia Cup 2023.

He predicted a closely fought battle between the two cricketing giants while also picking them as one of the favourites to clinch the World Cup this year. The 43-year-old remarked [0:57]:

"India vs Australia is a better series than the Asia Cup. India will be up against Australia, a team that is full of matchwinners. These two teams are the frontrunners to win the World Cup. It will be a tough contest. Yes, India will be without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (first two ODIs), but they are a decent side."

The first ODI of the series between India and Australia will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday, September 22.