"Rahul Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s" - Danish Kaneria 

Former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria reckons that India must sack Rahul Dravid as the head coach of their T20I team to better their performances in the format.

Kaneria opined that the T20 format doesn't suit Dravid, as he is quite "slow". He proposed that the Men in Blue consider roping in Ashish Nehra for the role, citing his success with Hardik Pandya for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He emphasized how Nehra has been very proactive in the IPL, constantly communicating with the players during GT's matches. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria remarked:

"Why is this Indian team not showing enough intent? Hardik Pandya has achieved a lot of success with Gujarat Titians because of Ashish Nehra's presence. India must show more intent in T20Is, and a coach plays a big role in that. Rahul Dravid, no doubt, was a world-class player, but Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s. He is very slow. On the other hand, you see Ashish Nehra constantly do something and pass on messages in the field. I think he should get an opportunity."

Kaneria's comments came after India suffered back-to-back losses in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies. Hardik Pandya and Co. will have to win the upcoming third fixture to stay afloat in the series.

"When are you going to score runs, Sanju Samson?" - Danish Kaneria

Danish Kaneria further stated that he has always been a supporter of Sanju Samson and had on many occasions urged the Indian team management to give him a consistent run.

Kaneria opined that Samson had a chance of proving his worth by doing well against West Indies, but failed to cash in on those chances. He added:

"India rested Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli so that they could give others a chance, as many have complained that a few players haven't had enough opportunities. Now that India have played them, when are you going to score runs, Sanju Samson? He has had enough chances now. I was among the people who supported him and wanted him to get consistent opportunities. However, he hasn't made the most of these chances."

Samson came up with a crucial 51-run knock in the ODI series decider between India and West Indies. However, he failed to get going in the subsequent two T20I encounters, registering scores of 12 and 7.