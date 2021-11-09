"Rahul Dravid’s immediate goal should be winning the upcoming World Cups" - Saba Karim 

Former India wicket-keeper batter Saba Karim recently opined about what incoming head coach Rahul Dravid's goals and expectations should be from the team that he inherits from Ravi Shastri.

Team India are ushering in a new era with a complete overhaul of their coaching staff after the T20 World Cup.

Saba Karim noted that Rahul Dravid should be looking to end India's ICC title drought. The Men In Blue last won a major trophy back in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Karim feels Dravid should be looking to win both white-ball tournaments in the form of the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 World Cup, with an eye on the second cycle of the World Test Championship as well.

While speaking on YouTube channel Khelneeti, Karim said:

"Dravid’s immediate goal should be winning both these World Cups. 2022 in Aus and the 2023 one. The way Rahul Dravid plans and the way he sets systems in place, the processes that he makes, his intentions would be to win these titles.

"He should also be putting his focus on the ICC Test Championship’s new cycle that would be starting with the series against NZ series. It is very important that Rahul Dravid begins with new thoughts and approaches. Also should keep an eye on workload management and the changing scope of T20 cricket."

The 2022 T20 World Cup will take place in Australia, while the 2023 World Cup will be held in India. Leading the team to both these titles would be a major accomplishment for Rahul Dravid and co.

Shastri and Kohli are leaving behind a great legacy in Test cricket: Saba Karim

While Virat Kohli will continue as the captain of the Test team, Ravi Shastri won't be a part of the group in the forthcoming tours.

Saba Karim heaped praise on the flamboyant duo for the legacy they have left behind in Test cricket, especially through the way they have improved Team India's chances while touring abroad.

"If we talk about legacies, then this duo (Shastri+VK) is leaving behind a great legacy in Test cricket. It has been a great period for Indian cricket. India gave a good performance in England and twice in Australia. India have now proved that they are not only well equipped to win home series, but away series as well.

"India now have a fair idea of how to acclimatize to the foreign conditions and dominate. India have to carry with the Test cricket legacy that Shastri and Kohli have left behind. But, India could not progress in white-ball cricket as much as they would have liked," Karim added.

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli have played a vital hand in Team India's improvement when it comes to playing in foreign conditions.

While they do not have any major silverware to show for it, the resounding Test wins in England and Australia speak for themselves.

