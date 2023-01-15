"Dravid will destroy Indian cricket" - Fans erupt as Ishan Kishan once again benched for IND vs SL 3rd ODI

Ishan Kishan was once again benched in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15.

The wicketkeeper-batter previously missed out on a chance in the last two ODIs against the Lions despite scoring 210 off 131 balls in his last ODI in Bangladesh in December.

Team India chose to include Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar as vice-captain Hardik Pandya and pacer Umran Malik were rested.

The Men in Blue will now look to complete a whitewash after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Team India won the first ODI by 67 runs and then clinched a four-wicket win in the second game.

Fans expressed dissent to see Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a ton against Sri Lanka in the third T20I, in the playing XI ahead of Ishan Kishan for the third ODI.

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Neeraj Kumar @justtneeraj



India has won the series, there is no logic why Ishan couldn’t have given a game today.



IndVsSl A double hundred in ODI and from next game a systematic attempt to push #IshanKishan out of ODI squad.India has won the series, there is no logic why Ishan couldn’t have given a game today. #RahulDravid will destroy Indian cricket.IndVsSl A double hundred in ODI and from next game a systematic attempt to push #IshanKishan out of ODI squad.India has won the series, there is no logic why Ishan couldn’t have given a game today.#RahulDravid will destroy Indian cricket.IndVsSl

shekharsinghum0909 @shekharsinghum1 @BCCI

sazish hai...bihari hone ka koi to nuksan uthana padega..shame on bcci nd rohit sharma.. @mastercardindia Ishan kishan ko team me nahi rakhne ke liye mental team management aur captain dono ki sajsazish hai...bihari hone ka koi to nuksan uthana padega..shame on bcci nd rohit sharma.. @BCCI @mastercardindia Ishan kishan ko team me nahi rakhne ke liye mental team management aur captain dono ki sajsazish hai...bihari hone ka koi to nuksan uthana padega..shame on bcci nd rohit sharma..

Aftab Shaikh @aftab_cena India could have played Don Ishan Kishan in place of Gill today.



We have been robbed for an another double century today. India could have played Don Ishan Kishan in place of Gill today. We have been robbed for an another double century today.

Pratik Sinha @PratikS41383231 #IshanKishan No ishan kishan is in 3rd odi too disgusting #IshanKishan No ishan kishan is in 3rd odi too disgusting

Adish Shetty  @AdishDeGea Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Ishan Kishan Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Ishan Kishan 😂😂😂

That's bcci for u Ishan kishan ne odi mein 200 maara bt t20i ki 100 ke basis pr sky odi team meinThat's bcci for u Ishan kishan ne odi mein 200 maara bt t20i ki 100 ke basis pr sky odi team meinThat's bcci for u 😁

vhrr @vhrr16572668 @mufaddal_vohra Ishan kishan still on bench? Tests players Siraj and shami still playing? Could've brought every bench player to XI @mufaddal_vohra Ishan kishan still on bench? Tests players Siraj and shami still playing? Could've brought every bench player to XI

KD Yadav @kdyaadav0 isn't playing Ishan Kishanisn't playing Ishan Kishan 😔 isn't playing

So far, Kishan has played 10 ODIs for Team India, scoring 477 runs at an average of 53, including a double hundred and three half-centuries.

The 24-year-old was part of the recently concluded T20Is against Sri Lanka, returning with figures of 37, two, and one run, respectively.

Ishan Kishan included in India's squad for the first two Tests against Australia

Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, has been included in the India squad for the first two Tests against Australia at home in March. The southpaw will be keen to make his Test debut in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is hospitalized for multiple injuries after a car accident last month.

Kishan has also been included in the India squad for the upcoming ODIs and T20Is against New Zealand, which starts in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (subject to fitness), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

