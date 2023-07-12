"Dreams do really come true" - Fans overjoyed as Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his India debut in 1st Test vs West Indies

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made his India Test debut on Wednesday, July 12. The left-handed batter was picked in India's playing XI for the Test series opener against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Jaiswal will be Rohit Sharma's opening partner, with Shubman Gill slotting in at No.3 for the two-match series. The southpaw has been in tremendous form lately, impressing many with his batting exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket.

A number of fans were overjoyed with Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion in the starting XI and took to social media to share their excitement. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

His first-class average is 80.21. After so long eagerly waiting for an Indian player debuting in test. Yashasvi Jaiswal best of luck.His first-class average is 80.21. #WIvsIND After so long eagerly waiting for an Indian player debuting in test. Yashasvi Jaiswal best of luck. His first-class average is 80.21. #WIvsIND

All the best Yashasvi Jaiswal

#INDvsWI Dreams do really come true 🤗All the best Yashasvi Jaiswal Dreams do really come true 🤗All the best Yashasvi Jaiswal#INDvsWI https://t.co/lh8QAFwpeD

Vrishan Naidu 🇮🇳 @VrishanNaidu All eyes on Yashasvi Jaiswal as he makes his Test debut for India today. A new chapter begins for the young talent. Go, Yashasvi! #INDvsWI All eyes on Yashasvi Jaiswal as he makes his Test debut for India today. A new chapter begins for the young talent. Go, Yashasvi! #INDvsWI https://t.co/6wwxt2tIQZ

What a lovely moment.

#YashasviJaiswal

#WIvIND A proud smile from Yashasvi Jaiswal with the Test cap.What a lovely moment. A proud smile from Yashasvi Jaiswal with the Test cap. What a lovely moment.#YashasviJaiswal#WIvIND https://t.co/3wz9XBZjxv

Arjun @LifeIsAnElation Hey you step aside, Yashasvi Jaiswal is here to make International Cricket his Kingdom. Hey you step aside, Yashasvi Jaiswal is here to make International Cricket his Kingdom.

Can see a long run and Tons of Test runs within you continuing your domestic Form and your composure.

Welcome to

#WIvIND #YashasviJaiswal Congratulations @ybj_19 Can see a long run and Tons of Test runs within you continuing your domestic Form and your composure.Welcome to #TestCricket Congratulations @ybj_19 👍Can see a long run and Tons of Test runs within you continuing your domestic Form and your composure.Welcome to #TestCricket #WIvIND #YashasviJaiswal https://t.co/g6FL1HTwD2

Liquid @knight_17_ Go well yashasvi jaiswal, His success will inspire the upcoming generation. Go well yashasvi jaiswal, His success will inspire the upcoming generation. https://t.co/nM5tikm4mt

P.N kapanoor @KapanoorN @BCCI congratulations yashasvi jaiswal for your maidan indian test call @BCCI congratulations yashasvi jaiswal for your maidan indian test call

#INDvsWI

#debut From selling Panipuri to play for India Cricket Team. YASHASVI JAISWAL come a long way From selling Panipuri to play for India Cricket Team. YASHASVI JAISWAL come a long way ❤️.#INDvsWI #debut https://t.co/pdraKLR0hC

Sundar Mahadev @SundarMahadev12 #BattingOrder The Indian batting order looks solid with the dynamic opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. A perfect blend of experience and young talent! #INDvsWI The Indian batting order looks solid with the dynamic opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. A perfect blend of experience and young talent! #INDvsWI #BattingOrder https://t.co/vk4h1245Df

Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal made headlines with his incredible performances in IPL 2023 earlier this year. The Rajasthan Royals batter mustered 625 runs from 14 matches at an average of 48.08.

In first-class cricket, the talented batter has amassed 1845 runs in 26 innings at a superb average of 80.21.

West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first in the 1st Test vs India

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bat first at Windsor Park. Alick Athanaze will make his Test debut in the encounter for the home side.

Speaking at the toss, Brathwaite mentioned that the side have had a 10-day camp ahead of the series in the presence of legendary batter Brian Lara.

"We are batting first, the surface is generally dry, bit of moisture, we'll have to work hard in the first hour," Brathwaite said. "We had a 10-day camp, Brian Lara was there as well, had a practice game amongst ourselves, looking good. We have been in good positions during the last cycle, but it's all about being consistent. Want to see the guys be positive."

India picked two debutants for the encounter, with Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal playing their maiden Test. Here are the two playing XIs for the fixtures:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, and Jomel Warrican.

India: Rohit Sharm a(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Siraj.

