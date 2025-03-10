"Dreamt as a kid, achieved with a billion of you" - Team India players react after 2025 Champions Trophy triumph

Team India players took to Instagram to convey their elation after winning the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the summit clash of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 9).

New Zealand batted first after winning the toss and notched up a respectable total of 251/7 in 50 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav performed well for the Asian side with the ball, scalping two wickets apiece.

Rohit Sharma (76), Shreyas Iyer (48), and KL Rahul (34*) then batted brilliantly and took India over the line in 49 overs during the second innings. Michael Bracewell (2/28) and Co. tried their best to defend the target but eventually failed in the pursuit.

After lifting the 2025 Champions Trophy following a hard-fought victory in the final, Indian players shared Instagram posts to celebrate their fruitful campaign. Vice-captain Shubman Gill posted a picture with the trophy and wrote:

"Dreamt as a kid, achieved with a billion of you."

Here’s a compilation of the reactions from the Team India players:

"Very satisfying as we missed out on in 2023" - Shubman Gill after India won the 2025 Champions Trophy

Speaking to the broadcasters after the final, vice-captain Shubman Gill expressed satisfaction on finishing the job and clinching the trophy after missing out narrowly during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"Felt amazing, for the most of the time, I was sitting back and enjoyed Rohit bhai's batting. We kept talking, doesn't matter what the scorecard is, we need to play till the end. Very satisfying, as we missed out on the last time in 2023."

Gill continued:

"Winning eight ODI's back to back, amazing feeling. Watching him on TV and then playing alongside him feels great. He gives inputs always and that's phenomenal. New Zealand are consistent team, they come up with plans. Playing against them is always a challenge, be it batting, fielding or bowling. We saw that today, they made it hard towards the end."

This was the first ICC trophy for the likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, and Shreyas Iyer in international cricket.

