"Dropping the left-handed match-winner would be far too disruptive" - Justin Langer wants Australia to stick to David Warner

Former Australian opener and head coach Justin Langer feels Australia shouldn't drop David Warner for the fourth Ashes Test to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester from July 19.

Langer opined that if the visitors drop a match-winner like Warner looking at his poor form, it could be termed as a knee-jerk reaction which they do not need at the moment.

In his column for The Telegraph, here's what Justin Langer had to write about David Warner's situation:

"The Australian selectors have shown their hand and would be wary of making a change for this huge Ashes Test match in Manchester. They stuck with him after Australia’s first two wins and must trust their instincts again.

"Despite Warner’s obvious discomfort with Stuart Broad, dropping the left-handed match-winner would be far too disruptive."

Langer further added:

"Dropping him in the middle of an Ashes series would cause too much drama. The commotion that would accompany such a decision would be an unwelcome distraction in the changing room. Selectors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide are calm heads, they are not gamblers.

"Nor is captain Pat Cummins. All three would be aware of the potential diversion if Warner does not walk out to open."

Justin Langer on why Travis Head shouldn't open

Australia could also potentially see Travis Head as an opening option as he had opened in the Tests against India earlier this year. However, Justin Langer feels Head is best suited in the middle order and that position shouldn't be tinkered with given how crucial he is to Australia's chances.

On this, the former head coach stated:

"Opening the batting is a specialized role and it is rare to see make-shift openers work. Travis Head opened in India but the conditions were vastly different to England and he would be the first to admit it wouldn’t be his preference.

"He is too valuable to Australia’s middle order, playing an Adam Gilchrist-style role of aggression and counterattack."

It will be interesting to see if Australia still stick to Warner despite his twin failures in Headingley. Captain Pat Cummins had said after the game that they would want to keep 'all options open'.