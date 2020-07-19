DRS is encouraging a form of player dissent: Ian Chappell 

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has opined that the availability of DRS has prompted players to argue with the on-field umpires. Chappell exemplified the DRS calls during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series between England and West Indies to solidify his claim.

In his column for ESPNCricinfo, Ian Chappell mentioned that the players should not have the authority to challenge the on-field decision. He also questioned the authenticity of the technology used.

I still don’t have much faith in the DRS: Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell played 75 Test matches for Australia

Ian Chappell played international cricket for Australia from 1964 to 1980. He represented his country in 75 Tests, and 16 ODIs, amassing over 6,000 runs in international cricket. The South Australia-based former player has actively voiced his opinions on cricket after his retirement.

DRS has become an essential part of the game in the modern era. The teams have the option to review the umpire's decision if they feel the official has committed an error. Chappell felt that the DRS encouraged player dissent.

"The umpire is always right and you don't argue with his decision' used to be the first lesson a young cricketer was taught. This admirable exercise in discipline and self-control is now not applicable as the introduction of DRS is encouraging a form of player dissent," he wrote.

Ian Chappell then referred to the second day of the recently concluded first Test match between England and West Indies, where the teams managed to reverse three decisions from Richard Kettleborough. The Australian legend had sympathy for the on-field umpire after seeing the look of disdain on his face.

Besides, he also believed that the technology for reviewing the decision should be constituted with proper equipment. In his view, the cricket boards should not leave that to the TV production companies.

Richard Kettleborough not having his best match. 3 LBW shouts he turned down yesterday were overturned on review and today the LBW he gave out was found to be a huge no ball. #ENGvWI — Adam Vale (@vale_adam) July 10, 2020

BCCI was earlier reluctant to use the DRS. However, at the moment, the DRS is a part of the IPL as well. Ian Chappell felt that he now has the same opinion on DRS as the Indian cricket board had then.

“There was a time when the BCCI distrusted the DRS. I’m no longer in lock-step with the BCCI on this because I still don’t have much faith in the DRS...Right from the outset the DRS should have been placed in the hands of the umpires; players shouldn’t be part of the decision-making process," he added.

DRS has become a vital part of cricket now. With all the cricket boards willing to use the new technology, the probability that ICC trashes this system is very low.