Dublin weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the 1st IND vs IRE 2023 T20I?

The first T20I of the three-match series between India and Ireland will be played at The Village in Dublin on Friday, August 18. The Men in Blue hope to bounce back after a shock 3-2 defeat in the T20Is against the West Indies.

The focus will be on Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah, who makes his much-anticipated return to competitive cricket after 11 months of layoff due to injury. He will look to get back his rhythm ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup.

"I was bowling normally (in the nets). It's not like I am holding back," Bumrah said in the pre-match press conference. "I am enjoying it quite a lot. I've done a lot of net sessions here. When my rehabilitation ended, I went home too and even practiced with the Gujarat team."

"I've done a lot of net sessions in a lot of places, and even played a lot of practice matches. So it's not like I am bowling with a restriction or I am holding back," he added.

This series will also give several Indian players a chance to strengthen their cases for next year's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA.

Ireland, meanwhile, will look to test themselves against a heavyweight opponent and see where they stand before the next T20 World Cup. They will also have a new captain in the form of Paul Stirling after Andrew Balbirnie stepped down as captain a few months back.

Dublin weather forecast: The Village stadium weather report - Rain predicted

According to Accuweather.com, there's a probability of 60 percent rain in Dublin on matchday, which is enough to dampen the mood of fans. Moreover, a yellow warning for rain in Dublin on Friday has been issued by the authorities, which is a sign of a potential delay or even worse, disruption to the game.

The temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius. However, the real feel is likely to be around 15 degrees, coupled with a breeze, making it extremely chilly for players.