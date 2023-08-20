Dublin weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the 2nd IND vs IRE 2023 T20I?

After a rain-filled outing in the first T20I, Team India will square off against Ireland in the second match on Sunday, August 20, at The Village in Dublin.

Jasprit Bumrah and Co. secured a two-run win in the series opener via the DLS method. Chasing 140 for victory, India were 47/2 in 6.5 overs, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson in the middle when rain arrived.

No further play was possible and the visitors won the game by virtue of being two runs ahead of the revised target of 45 runs.

Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna were spectacular with the ball on their return to international cricket and will hope to carry the momentum forward. However, the young batters would now hope for some much-needed time out in the middle as they look to stake a claim in India's side for the T20 World Cup next year.

Skipper Bumrah is confident about the youngsters in the team and credited the IPL for building strong bench strength.

"Everybody has a lot of belief in their game and I think the IPL also helps them. The bunch that we have is very confident and that's a good sign for our team," Bumrah said at the end of the first T20I.

Ireland, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after posting 139/7 despite being 31/5 down at one stage. They will hope to put up a brilliant show and keep the series alive against a second-string Indian side in Dublin.

Dublin weather forecast: The Village stadium weather report - No rain predicted

Rain played a significant role in the second half of the first game in Dublin as the heavens opened up and no play was possible after 6.5 overs in the Indian innings.

However, much to the delight of fans, there is no rain in the forecast for Sunday. According to Accuweather, there is no probability of rain at all throughout the game.

Clear and bright skies will be available, with the temperature hovering between 21 and 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be in the 60s.