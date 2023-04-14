ECB exploring Brendon McCullum's involvement with betting company

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stated that it is looking at England Test head coach Brendon McCullum's involvement with betting organization 22Bet. However, the board clarified that the former Kiwi captain is not under any investigation.

McCullum joined the betting company as an ambassador in January and has appeared in a few advertisements online. He also posted a video on his Facebook page on March 27th, promoting 22Bet's markets in the Indian Premier League.

The ECB issued a statement on the matter, as per the BBC:

"We are exploring the matter and are in discussions with Brendon around his relationship with 22Bet. We have rules in place around gambling and will always seek to ensure these are followed."

The ECB's anti-discrimination code states that "directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging, facilitating or authorizing any other party to enter into a bet in relation to the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any match or competition" is an offense.

The protocol also highlighted that such an offense carries at least a year of 'ineligibility'.

England and Brendon McCullum gearing up for the Ashes this summer

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, McCullum will return to England as they look to regain the Ashes urn from Australia this summer. England haven't held the urn since the 2015 leg as Australia have won two out of the last three Ashes series comprehensively.

England will play a one-off Test against Ireland, starting on June 1, before facing Australia.

McCullum succeeded Chris Silverwood as the head coach of the England Test team ahead of last summer. Together with captain Ben Stokes, the 41-year-old has spearheaded England to 10 wins in their last 12 Tests and helped the team shatter numerous records in the format.

The 2023 Ashes will start on June 16 at Edgbaston. Lord's, Headingley, Old Trafford, and The Oval will host the next four Tests.

