ECB unveils England's new ODI kit ahead of the upcoming season

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently unveiled a new ODI kit for the defending champions ahead of the upcoming summer. England are currently ranked second behind their 2019 WC final opponents New Zealand in the ICC ODI rankings.

The Eoin Morgan-led side will commence their white-ball cricket season with a three-match ODI series away to the Netherlands in the month of June. They will then host India and South Africa separately in the three-match series in July.

The ECB gave English cricket enthusiasts a sneak peek of their brand new ODI jersey via a video on their official Instagram handle. You can watch the video below:

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

ECB recently appointed Brendon McCullum as head coach of the England Test team

The English cricket board overhauled their Test set-up after disastrous results over the last few years by sacking support staff members, including head coach Chris Silverwood. Joe Root also relinquished the captaincy following the tour of the West Indies last month. The ECB would go on to choose Ben Stokes as Root's successor.

In the hope of resurrecting the Test team and imbibing a new culture, the ECB appointed Brendon McCullum as the new head coach this week. In a statement released by the ECB, Brendon McCullum reacted to the latest developments and said:

"I'd like to say how pleased I am to be given this opportunity to positively contribute to England's Test cricket set-up and move the team forward into a more successful era. In taking this role on, I am acutely aware of the significant challenges the team faces at present, and I strongly believe in my ability to help the team emerge as a stronger force once we've confronted them head-on."

Speaking about the opportunity to work closely with Ben Stokes, he added:

"I'm no stranger to bringing about change within a team environment and I can't wait to get started. Ben Stokes is the perfect character to inspire change around him, and I look forward to working closely with him to build a successful unit around us."

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes' stints as coach and captain will commence with New Zealand's tour of England in June. The three-match Test series begins on June 2, with the first match taking place at Lord's.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar