ECB urges Jofra Archer not to enter IPL 2024 auction, wants him to be available for T20 World Cup: Reports

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly asked speedster Jofra Archer not to feature in IPL 2024 and focus on recovering from his long-standing elbow injury. With the IPL 2024 auction set to take place on December 19, the ECB has urged the pacer not to enter the same.

Archer already isn't part of the auction list, comprising over 1000 players, with 34 of them from England. The 28-year-old recently signed a two-contract with England Cricket, which runs from September 2023 to September 2025 as the board still harbors hope of having him across formats.

The right-arm pacer was nabbed by the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2022 despite knowing he is likely to miss the entire season. Archer made himself available for the following season but left the tournament for a week and played only five matches with minimal impact. MI released him last week.

Jofra Archer faces a race against time to be fit for the T20 World Cup 2024

Jofra Archer. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the ECB wants Archer to regain fitness for the T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to take place in June in the USA and West Indies. However, the 28-year-old is likely to only get one game to prove his fitness for the showpiece event as the T20 Blast will not start until May 30.

England and Pakistan will play four T20Is between May 22 and May 30. He is also due to train with the national team's ODI and T20I squads in the West Indies, but will not feature in any games.

Archer made headlines during his first showpiece event for England in 2019, scripting a ODI World Cup win for them on home soil. He emerged as the highest wicket-taker for England in the tournament, picking up 20 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 23.05 and sent down the high-pressure Super Over in the final against New Zealand.

However, it remains to be seen whether he can make the same impact after returning from injury.