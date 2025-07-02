Edgbaston weather forecast July 2: What are the chances of rain on Day1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test in Birmingham?

India will take on England at Edgbaston in Birmingham from Wednesday, July 2 in the second Test of the two-five match series. The match will be hugely significant for the visitors since they are 1-0 down in the series. Team India had their chances in Leeds, but failed to build on the positives and eventually ended up conceding the Test by five wickets.

Shubman Gill and co. are likely to make a couple of changes to their playing XI for the second Test in Birmingham. The Indian captain confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah is available for the Edgbaston Test. However, whether he is part of the playing XI will only be known at the toss. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also like to be picked in the playing XI.

England, on the other hand, announced an unchanged playing XI for the second Test. They had named fast bowler Jofra Archer in the squad for the Birmingham Test. However, the hosts eventually decided against changing the winning combination, which led them to an impressive triumph in the first Test.

Edgbaston weather forecast for Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Looking at the weather conditions at Edgbaston in Birmingham for Day 1 of the second India vs England Test on Wednesday, July 2, AccuWeather states that the temperature is likely to be around 20 degree Celsius in the morning. The probability of precipitation is low at four percent, while the cloud cover is likely to be 65 percent and the humidity level 68 percent.

In the afternoon, the temperature during Day 1 of the second England vs India 2025 Test is likely to rise slightly to 22 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is zero percent during this phase. Further, the cloud cover is likely to be eight percent and the humidity level 38 percent.

Shifting focus to the evening weather conditions in Birmingham for the opening day of the second Test, AccuWeather predicts that the temperature will fall to 13 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is negligible at one percent, while the cloud cover is predicted to be 0 percent and humidity level 54 percent. In a nutshell, weather is unlikely to affect the opening day's play in Birmingham.

