Edgbaston weather forecast July 6: What are the chances of rain on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test in Birmingham?

Team India continued their domination on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 5. Resuming their second innings on 64-1, with an overall lead of 244, the visitors declared on 427-6, setting England a mammoth target of 608. By stumps on Day 4, the hosts had lost three wickets for 72 runs in 16 overs.

Ad

Like in the first innings, skipper Shubman Gill was the star of the show for India with the bat. He smashed 161 off 162 balls, breaking a few more records along the way. The right-handed batter hit 13 fours and eight sixes in his dazzling innings. KL Rahul (55), Rishabh Pant (65) and Ravindra Jadeja (69*) all chipped in with handy knocks as India completely batted England out of the contest before declaring.

With the ball, Mohammed Siraj struck early to have Zak Crawley caught at backward point for a duck. Akash Deep then struck two massive blows to dent England's hopes of a draw. He knocked over Ben Duckett (25) with one that nipped off the seam and then cleaned up Joe Root (6) with a beauty.

Ad

Trending

Edgbaston weather forecast for Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Rain has not played spoilsport in the Edgbaston Test so far. Looking ahead to Day 5 of the battle between England and India on Sunday, AccuWeather states that it will be mostly cloudy in the morning, with chances of a brief shower or two. The temperature during this phase is likely to be around 17 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 60 percent, while the cloud cover will be 89 percent.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for the afternoon weather prediction for Day 5 of the Birmingham Test between India and England, AccuWeather says that it will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with the temperature around 20 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this period is 16 percent. Further, the cloud cover is likely to be 69 percent and the humidity level in the range of 59 percent.

Expand Tweet

Shifting focus to the evening weather prediction for Day 5 of the Edgbaston Test, AccuWeather states that conditions will be cloudy and breezy, with a couple of showers expected. The temperature during this phase is likely to fall to 14 percent. Further, the probability of precipitation is likely to be 60 percent, while the cloud cover is expected to be 79 percent and the humidity level 74 percent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news