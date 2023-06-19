Edgbaston weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 4 of the 1st ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

The much-anticipated Ashes series has lived up to its billing thus far, with England and Australia enthralling fans with high-octane cricket over the first three days of the first Test at Edgbaston.

The two teams were evenly matched in the first innings, with the hosts capturing a slender seven-run lead after scoring 393-8 (declared). However, the second innings has been anything but smooth sailing for the English batters. They are currently struggling at 28-2 in the 11th over at stumps on Day 3.

While the first two days in Edgbaston witnessed clear skies and excellent playing conditions, the weather played spoilsport on Day 3 of the intriguing battle. Thanks to heavy showers for most of the second part of the moving day, only 33 out of the 90 overs were possible.

With the Test match heading towards a potentially thrilling climax, cricket fans around the world are holding their breath for better weather conditions on Day 4.

Thankfully, their prayers could come to fruition, with the forecast looking promising for most of Day 4 at Edgbaston. There may be light showers in the second half of the day ( less than 10%), but the chances of a full day's play are substantially higher.

The temperature is expected to hover around 14-18 degrees Celsius, with high humidity of over 90%.

Considering the overs lost on Day 3, there will be half-hour extensions on Days 4 and 5 should there be no weather interventions.

England lost their openers cheaply and will begin Day 4 with Joe Root and Ollie Pope at the crease, yet to open their account.

First Ashes Test heading toward a photo finish evoking memories of Edgbaston 2005

Can England repeat the heroics of Edgbsaton 2005?

The first Test between arch-rivals England and Australia at Edgbaston has lived up to the pre-series hype, with both teams pushing each other for the ascendency.

With the match evenly poised at the end of Day 3, fans have started drawing parallels to the second Test of the 2005 Ashes series at the same venue.

The famous 2005 Test had a similar flow to the ongoing match, with England finally coming out on top in a thrilling finish by two runs. The win helped the hosts level the series at one apiece, propelling them to a historic 2-1 series win in arguably the greatest Ashes of all time.

The Test match saw England making their intentions clear, scoring 407 on Day 1 at five runs per over. They then bowled Australia out for 308 before being shot out for 182 in their second essay, setting a target of 282 for the visitors.

After seemingly being out of the game at 137-7, the Aussies showed incredible resolve to find themselves three runs short of an improbable victory. However, their dreams were shattered when Steve Harmison dismissed Michael Kasprowicz caught behind to send the raucous Edgbaston crowd into pandemonium.

While the ongoing Test still has a long way to go to replicate the theatre and the dramatics of the nostalgic game 18 years ago, it has all the makings of a classic.

