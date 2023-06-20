Edgbaston weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain on Day 5 of the 1st ENG vs AUS 2023 Test?

The first Ashes Test between England and Australia has lived up to its billing so far and a cracking final day beckons fans at Edgbaston. However, fans' hope might be dented by heavy rains in the weather forecast for Tuesday, June 20.

A significant amount of play was lost to rain on Day 3 but the weather improved massively on the penultimate day of the Test.

A good competition between bat and ball was on display on Monday with the game shifting like a pendulum with each session. Joe Root stunned the visitors with his unorthodox shots, while Harry Brook and Ben Stokes pounced on the loose deliveries to set up a challenging total of 281 runs. Nathan Lyon accounted for four wickets to take his tally to eight in the match.

With four sessions remaining and the target within reach, David Warner and Usman Khawaja got the Aussies off to a good start. They added 61 runs before Ollie Robinson got the better of Warner.

Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne looked assured to end the day's play without losing any more wickets. However, Stuart Broad produced a magical spell to dismiss Labuschagne and Steve Smith to put the hosts back in the game.

The final day's play is evenly poised with Australia needing 174 runs to take a 1-0 lead, while England need only seven wickets to continue their miraculous run in Test cricket.

Birmingham weather forecast - Edgbaston weather report on Day 5 - Rain predicted

Heavy showers are expected to hit Edgbaston early in the morning of the fifth day. It is likely to remain the same till noon with 90 percent rain in the forecast. However, it is likely to improve a wee bit as the game approaches its end with a 19 percent chance of precipitation.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius and will be chilly throughout the day.

