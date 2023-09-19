"Either he has fought with someone or he has said something to someone, I don't know" - Harbhajan Singh questions Yuzvendra Chahal's non-selection

Harbhajan Singh has questioned whether a non-cricketing reason is behind Yuzvendra Chahal's non-selection in India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

The two sides will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, with the first game to be played in Mohali on Friday, September 22. Although Kuldeep Yadav has been rested for the first two games of the series, the selectors have opted not to include any other wrist-spinner in the squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan was unsure why Chahal hasn't been picked. He elaborated:

"Yuzvendra Chahal should have been here. He has not been given an opportunity. It is beyond my understanding. Either he has fought with someone or he has said something to someone, I don't know."

The former Indian off-spinner believes the leg-spinner merited a place in the squad. He reasoned:

"If we talk only about skill, his name should have been there in this team because a lot of Team India players are resting."

Chahal is currently playing county cricket in England. He might not have been picked because he is unlikely to be in the scheme of things for the World Cup and the selectors and team management would instead want to give opportunities to Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin, either of whom could still make the squad.

"The team is slightly weak for the first two matches" - Harbhajan Singh expects India to still beat Australia

KL Rahul will captain India in the first two ODIs in Rohit Sharma's absence. [P/C: AP]

While acknowledging that India have a slightly weakened squad for the first two ODIs, Harbhajan Singh expects them to still get the better of the visitors. He said:

"Team India have to continue the winning habit they developed in the Asia Cup. They have the ability to beat Australia as well. The team is slightly weak for the first two matches but I believe this slightly weak team can also come out on top against them."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Men in Blue will need to be at the top of their game to beat the Aussies. He explained:

"Australia were playing against South Africa and India were playing against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Australia are a different team. You will have to be at your best to beat Australia because they have decent batting till No. 7 or No. 8 and they have solid hitters."

Harbhajan added that the winning side will stake a claim to be a strong contender for the World Cup. He concluded by picking India, Australia, England and New Zealand as the likely semi-finalists in the global event.

