"Ek gayi dusri aati hai" - Wasim Jaffer takes hilarious dig at ICC's schedule for upcoming tournaments

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced that as many as eight international men's tournaments will be conducted across seven years in the 2024-31 cycle.

Reacting to this recent development, former India opener Wasim Jaffer took to his social media account to comment on the ever-increasing number of ICC events. The 43-year-old left the netizens in splits by sharing a popular Bollywood meme to sum up the entire situation.

Here's what he posted:

"Chin up guys lots of ICC events coming. #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ."

The cricketer-turned-coach suggested there's no point in chasing an ICC trophy now, given that a tournament is scheduled to be held almost every year now.

As confirmed by the international cricket-governing body, the eight tournaments will be hosted by 12 different nations. Furthermore, the Champions Trophy is also set to return. The last edition of the multi-nation competition was held in 2017. It is scheduled to return in 2025 and will be hosted by defending champions Pakistan.

As far as India are concerned, their wait for an ICC trophy continues. They had to deal with a group-stage exit in the recently-concluded 2021 T20 World Cup. India last tasted success in an ICC event back in 2013 when the MS Dhoni-led side trumped hosts England in the final of the Champions Trophy in 2013.

List of ICC Events to be held between 2024-2031:

Men's T20 World Cup 2024 (Hosted by USA and West Indies)

Champions Trophy 2025 (Hosted by Pakistan)

Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (Hosted by India and Sri Lanka)

Men's World Cup 2027 (Hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe)

Men's T20 World Cup 2028 (Hosted by Australia and New Zealand)

Champions Trophy 2029 (Hosted by India)

Men's T20 World Cup 2030 (Hosted by England, Ireland, and Scotland)

