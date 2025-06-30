“Ek hi format se liya abhi tak” - Ravindra Jadeja’s hilarious response to retirement talk ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came up with a hilarious response to his teammate's comments about his retirement ahead of the second Test against England. He is currently in Birmingham with the rest of the Indian contingent preparing for the upcoming match, which commences on Wednesday (July 2) at Edgbaston.

On the occasion of the first anniversary of India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, the players cut a cake at the team hotel on Sunday (June 29). During the celebrations, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj wished Ravindra Jadeja a happy retirement while feeding him a slice of cake. Jadeja quickly responded:

“Ek hi format se liya abhi tak (Took from only one format till now)"

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Ravindra Jadeja bid adieu to T20I cricket after winning the 2024 World Cup, along with teammates Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The 36-year-old all-rounder scored 515 runs and picked up 54 wickets across 74 T20Is during his 15-year International career in the format.

"I was disappointed in his performance" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Ravindra Jadeja's poor showing in 1st ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Headingley

Ravindra Jadeja during England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty Images

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently analyzed Ravindra Jadeja's performance after India's loss against England in the Headingley Test. The Mumbaikar pointed out that the veteran all-rounder failed to perform at the same level as he did in the past, which has weakened India's spin department. Jadeja picked up one wicket and scored 11 (15) and 25* (40) in the match.

"One of the reasons why India picked Ravindra Jadeja over Ravichandran Ashwin or even Kuldeep Yadav, was because of his batting. That also, to my perception, is not the same that was 3-4 years back. So, there would be maybe some discussion around it, because India need help from the spinners, and if Jadeja is not giving it, then they will have to play a second spinner," Manjrekar opined on ESPN Cricinfo.

He elaborated:

"Can they play two spinners in England? All those questions will come up I know there were one or two chances that Rishabh Pant should have picked up, but Jadeja should have done more. Just one wicket to show for after that long toil in conditions that were not English, but closer to home, so yeah, I was disappointed in his performance."

Do you agree with Sanjay Manjrekar's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

