"Ek hi tha" - Fans remember Rishabh Pant as KS Bharat fails to bail India out of trouble in 3rd IND vs AUS Test 

Team India's keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has played a key role in the side's success in Test cricket in recent years. The southpaw has on several occasions steered the ship out of choppy waters with impactful knocks under pressure.

His absence was felt in the ongoing third Test between India and Australia on Thursday after KS Bharat failed to score substantially in the crucial second innings. The onus was on the right-handed batter after the top-order batters failed to make a mark.

However, Bharat wasn't able to rise to the occasion, managing just three runs before falling to off-spinner Nathan Lyon. Following the dismissal, several Indian fans took to social media, hoping for Pant to don the whites once again after recovering from his injuries.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

im_Noman @Noman02142398 #RishabhPant #BGT2023 #INDvsAUSTest #INDvsAUSTest Rishabh Pant's absence shows why he is so crucial in Test matches. Not only does he put pressure back on teams with quick runs, he forces teams to spread the field thus offering strike rotation on both ends. Rishabh Pant's absence shows why he is so crucial in Test matches. Not only does he put pressure back on teams with quick runs, he forces teams to spread the field thus offering strike rotation on both ends. #INDvsAUSTest #RishabhPant #BGT2023 #INDvsAUSTest

shivprakash swami @shivswami

We are feeling the Pant sized hole in middle order batting. KABharat is no match for Rishabh Pant. He was driving force on our overseas wins. #IndvsAus Top order failure continues unabated. Pujara playing typical anchorman. But not many staying out for company.We are feeling the Pant sized hole in middle order batting. KABharat is no match for Rishabh Pant. He was driving force on our overseas wins. #IndvsAus Top order failure continues unabated. Pujara playing typical anchorman. But not many staying out for company.We are feeling the Pant sized hole in middle order batting. KABharat is no match for Rishabh Pant. He was driving force on our overseas wins.

Darshil Pandya @DarshilPandya24



My gut says its gonna be 2-1



#BGT2023 #RishabhPant Every Indian Cricket Fan is missing @RishabhPant17 today. Aussies would have been under some serious pressure even if India would have been 5 down. Thats the kind of impact player he's been.Come soon ChampMy gut says its gonna be 2-1 Every Indian Cricket Fan is missing @RishabhPant17 today. Aussies would have been under some serious pressure even if India would have been 5 down. Thats the kind of impact player he's been.Come soon Champ 🌟🇮🇳My gut says its gonna be 2-1 #BGT2023 #RishabhPant

Cricket Geek @CricketGeek007



#IndvsAus KS Bharat is the second best keeper in India. Hopefully now people are understanding that the hype around Rishabh Pant is real. KS Bharat is the second best keeper in India. Hopefully now people are understanding that the hype around Rishabh Pant is real.#IndvsAus

Saptak Bardhan @SaptakBardhan1 @iamparodyyy Ek hi tha...... Rishabh Pant........ Hope woh jaldi theek ho jaaye !!! @iamparodyyy Ek hi tha...... Rishabh Pant........ Hope woh jaldi theek ho jaaye !!! 😥😥😥

MS™ @connectwithms



#INDvsAUSTest These are the situations where Rishabh Pant comes and scores match-winning innings. These are the situations where Rishabh Pant comes and scores match-winning innings. #INDvsAUSTest

Saumya Kakrecha @kakrecha_saumya @StarSportsIndia #AskTheExpert Is India missing Rishab pant because he would have taken on the Aussie bowler specially on pitch like Indore where bowler have upper hand @StarSportsIndia #AskTheExpert Is India missing Rishab pant because he would have taken on the Aussie bowler specially on pitch like Indore where bowler have upper hand

Arindam @movienut03



Pant has been missed this series badly. India's best test batter atm. Given almost every conditions Pant came and scored 25-40 runs.Pant has been missed this series badly. India's best test batter atm. #RishabhPant Given almost every conditions Pant came and scored 25-40 runs. Pant has been missed this series badly. India's best test batter atm. #RishabhPant

India suffered a collapse twice in the Indore Test. The hosts were bundled out for a paltry score of 109 in the first innings and 163 in the second essay, setting a modest 76-run target for Australia.

Notably, Pant has established himself as a mainstay in India's red-ball team, thanks to his impressive batting exploits. The 25-year-old has been on the sidelines due to multiple injuries he sustained after a car crash in December 2022.

"I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now" - Rishabh Pant opens up on his recovery

Speaking about his recovery, Rishabh Pant recently mentioned that he has found a new perspective and has started valuing his life to the fullest.

He stated that he now seeks happiness in small things, which people tend to ignore in their daily routines. While the talented youngster has started his recovery, he is still set to miss a lot of action.

Having torn three ligaments in his knee, it could still take a couple of years for Pant to regain his full fitness. Opening up on his recovery, he told IANS:

"It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative. However, I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now. Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine.

"Everyone today is hustling and working extremely hard to achieve something special, but we've forgotten to enjoy the little things which give us joy every single day.

"My biggest realisation and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that's the mindset I've adopted since my setback and being able to enjoy every moment which comes my way is a takeaway I have for myself."

Meanwhile, Pant is set to miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). Senior opening batter David Warner appears to be the front-runner to lead the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the keeper's absence.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates & news

Poll : 0 votes