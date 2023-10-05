Rachin Ravindra starred with the bat during the New Zealand vs England World Cup opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.

The left-handed batter smashed a century on his World Cup debut while batting at No.3 in the absence of regular captain Kane Williamson (rested). He scored an unbeaten 123 runs off 96 balls, including five sixes and 11 boundaries. He smashed the fastest ton (82 balls) for the Kiwis in the World Cup.

The 23-year-old stitched a match-winning 272* partnership with opener Devon Conway.

Ravindra had recently scored 97 runs off 72 deliveries, including one six and 16 boundaries against Pakistan in the warmup game held in Hyderabad. He will now look to carry his sublime in the next game against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on October 9.

Ravindra, who bowls spin, also took the crucial wicket of Harry Brook in the match.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) lauded Rachin Ravindra for his maiden century. Several users pointed out his name’s origin – Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. One user wrote.

"As elegant as Rahul, as talented as Sachin! Well done Rachin Ravindra"

Here are some of the other reactions:

Ravindra, who was delighted with his first-ever ton, credited Conway for his performance with the bat. He said at the post-match show:

"Luckily, I had Devon out there to show me how to do it. (I am) Very very close with Devon. Special to finish it off with him. 4-5 years ago, we all knew Devon would become the player he is. Above all he's a great guy."

Ravindra expressed gratitude for the opportunity after replacing Lockie Ferguson (niggle) in the playing XI:

"It was yesterday (because of) the thing (niggle) with Lockie (when did he know he'll bat at three?). Good to get the opportunity. We'll see what happens. There was some swing, but the surface was really good to bat on."

Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway’s centuries helped New Zealand beat England in a one-sided contest

Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway’s tons helped New Zealand beat the defending champions England by nine wickets.

Chasing 283, Conway scored an unbeaten 152 off 121 balls, including three sixes and 19 boundaries.

Sam Curran took the lone wicket for England, dismissing Will Young for a golden duck.

Asked to bat, England scored 282/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Joe Root top scored with 77 runs off 86 balls, including one six and four boundaries.

Captain Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow chipped in with 43 (42) and 33 (35), respectively. Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone also added 25 (16) and 20 (22), respectively.

Matt Henry starred with the ball for New Zealand, finishing with figures of 3/48, while Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips scalped two wickets apiece. Trent Boult and Rachin picked up one apiece.

Follow Sportskeeda for 2023 World Cup scores.