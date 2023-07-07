"Emotional damage"- Top 10 funny memes after Day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley

After losing the first two matches, England's attempted comeback got off to a decent start on Day 1 of the third Ashes 2023 Test on Thursday, July 6, at Headingley, Leeds. In a must-win game to stay alive in the series, English pacers performed admirably on a friendly greenish track.

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field first. The home team's pacers proved his decision right by bundling out Australia for 263 in 60.4 overs. They ended the day on 68/3 after playing 19 overs in the final session, with Joe Root (19*) and Jonny Bairstow (1*) at the crease.

An eventful first day of the third Ashes Test entertained cricket fans across the world, who reacted with hilarious memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes:

Ed blythman @Ed_Blythman Bairstow trying to take a simple catch: Bairstow trying to take a simple catch: https://t.co/IuJbjcRLET

Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 @smileandraja Broad dismisses Warner for 16th time in tests Broad dismisses Warner for 16th time in tests https://t.co/buaAT0v3VV

Mitchell Marsh and Mark Wood shine with bat and ball on Day 1 of 3rd Ashes 2023 Test at Headingley

After being asked to bat first on a green track, Australia lost David Warner to Stuart Broad again, in the first over. Mark Wood then came on and breathed fire from the off, consistently bowling above 90mph. He cleaned up Usman Khawaja with a sensational high-speed inswinger to provide the second breakthrough of the day for the hosts.

Marnus Labuschagne (21) and Steven Smith (22) got starts but fell without converting them as Australia were reduced to 85/4 before Lunch. Mitchell Marsh (118) changed the complexion of the innings in the second session with an authoritative century on his Test comeback after almost four years.

Marsh respected the good deliveries but was quick to pounce whenever there was any room on offer. He put on a 155-run partnership with Travis Head (39) to steer Australia out of a troubling situation.

Chris Woakes broke the match-defining partnership by dismissing Mitchell Marsh at the stroke of the Tea break. England's fortunes turned around in the third session as Mark Wood (5/34) wreaked havoc on the Australian lower order and picked up four wickets in quick succession to skittle them out cheaply. The visitors could only add 23 runs for the last five wickets.

Pat Cummins removed Ben Duckett and Harry Brook with the new ball to rattle England early in their innings. Zak Crawley (33) played positively but failed to convert yet another start as he fell to Marsh.

