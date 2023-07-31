“End of an era” – Fans react to the end of Stuart Broad and David Warner’s rivalry in Ashes

Ace England pacer Stuart Broad, who is set to retire after the end of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test, also saw the end of one of his biggest rivalries in the sport.
The 37-year-old enjoyed a memorable rivalry with Australian opener David Warner, whom he dismissed 17 times in Tests, including four times in Ashes 2023.
Warner, though, was dismissed by Chris Woakes in both innings of the ongoing Test.
Broad is only behind Australian legend Glenn McGrath, who dismissed former England captain Michael Atherton 19 times in Tests, among bowlers who have dismissed a particular batter most in Ashes cricket.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see the end of Broad-Warner rivalry. One user tweeted:
“End of an era.”
Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:
Broad has also dismissed Warner twice in ODIs and once in T20Is, taking his tally to 20 across formats.
Australia on top against Stuart Broad’s England on Day 5 of fifth Ashes Test
Australia are on top against England on Day 5 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test in Kennington Oval in London on Monday, July 31.
Usman Khawaja and David Warner shared an opening partnership of 140 runs as the duo scored 72 and 60, respectively. Marnus Labuschagne, though, was dismissed for just 13.
At the time of writing, Australia were 238/3 at lunch, with Steve Smith and Travis Head at the crease. The visitors are chasing 384 to script history.
Chris Woakes provided the first two breakthroughs for England, while Mark Wood dismissed Labuschagne.
Earlier, the hosts were bundled out for 395 in their second innings, courtesy of four-wicket hauls from Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy. Former England captain Joe Root starred with the bat, scoring 91.
Ben Stokes and Co., who are trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series, must win the game to keep their home record intact against Australia in Tests.
Click here to follow the ENG vs AUS 5th Test live score updates.