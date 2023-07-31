“End of an era” – Fans react to the end of Stuart Broad and David Warner’s rivalry in Ashes

Ace England pacer Stuart Broad, who is set to retire after the end of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test, also saw the end of one of his biggest rivalries in the sport.

The 37-year-old enjoyed a memorable rivalry with Australian opener David Warner, whom he dismissed 17 times in Tests, including four times in Ashes 2023.

Warner, though, was dismissed by Chris Woakes in both innings of the ongoing Test.

Broad is only behind Australian legend Glenn McGrath, who dismissed former England captain Michael Atherton 19 times in Tests, among bowlers who have dismissed a particular batter most in Ashes cricket.

Vipin Tiwari @vipintiwari952



19 - Glenn McGrath - Mike Atherton

18 - Alec Bedser - Arthur Morris

17 - Curtly Ambrose - Mike Atherton

17 - Courtney Walsh - Mike Atherton

17 - Stuart Broad - David Warner



#Ashes2023 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/IlgRggnBWi Bowlers dismissing batters most often in Tests19 - Glenn McGrath - Mike Atherton18 - Alec Bedser - Arthur Morris17 - Curtly Ambrose - Mike Atherton17 - Courtney Walsh - Mike Atherton17 - Stuart Broad - David Warner

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see the end of Broad-Warner rivalry. One user tweeted:

“End of an era.”

bhargavvv @bhargavreddy982

Warner played his last match in England.

Broad playing his last match.

#Ashes End of an eraWarner played his last match in England.Broad playing his last match.

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Test Match Special @bbctms



The end of one of the greatest rivalries in sport.



#BBCCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/jHjnkGKWgJ The final Stuart Broad and David Warner battle is over.The end of one of the greatest rivalries in sport.

K P @TablordKieren @mcmungawar @Beaverbet I think we should put Broad and Warner in an Urn after today and play for the Ashes edition two. It’s the death of test cricket as we know it

toffeegirl1979 @toffeegirl1979 @englandcricket You couldn’t have left it to Broad to take Warner one last time?! That’s just mean…

Ratnam @ratnamrecommend

#Ashes23

(Warner will retire with zero test centuries in England) Warner after realising he didn't get out one last time to Broad .🤣(Warner will retire with zero test centuries in England) pic.twitter.com/lWwKB1GwAy

Sports syncs @moiz_sports

#ENGvsAUS

The Oval

#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/9a3SRDR3UU Warner could not make his last Ashes innings a memorable one. Goes after scoring a good knock of 60 runs. It has been his second highest score in #Ashes2023 . A good thing is that he did not get out by Stuart BroadThe Oval

Broad has also dismissed Warner twice in ODIs and once in T20Is, taking his tally to 20 across formats.

Australia on top against Stuart Broad’s England on Day 5 of fifth Ashes Test

Australia are on top against England on Day 5 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test in Kennington Oval in London on Monday, July 31.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner shared an opening partnership of 140 runs as the duo scored 72 and 60, respectively. Marnus Labuschagne, though, was dismissed for just 13.

At the time of writing, Australia were 238/3 at lunch, with Steve Smith and Travis Head at the crease. The visitors are chasing 384 to script history.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau LUNCH: 3-238 for Australia after an electric burst from Woakes to start the day. The visitors need 146 more to win #Ashes

Chris Woakes provided the first two breakthroughs for England, while Mark Wood dismissed Labuschagne.

Earlier, the hosts were bundled out for 395 in their second innings, courtesy of four-wicket hauls from Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy. Former England captain Joe Root starred with the bat, scoring 91.

Ben Stokes and Co., who are trailing 1-2 in the five-match Test series, must win the game to keep their home record intact against Australia in Tests.

Click here to follow the ENG vs AUS 5th Test live score updates.