"Trying to get some sleep but this bloke pops up on my tv screen!!" - David Warner hilariously recalls battle with Stuart Broad 

David Warner (L) posted a hilarious tweet to kick off the Ashes banter
David Warner (L) posted a hilarious tweet to kick off the Ashes banter
Rudransh Khurana
ANALYST
News
Modified 38 min ago

David Warner has hilariously recalled his sleepless nights during the 2019 Ashes. Warner posted a photo of Stuart Broad playing against New Zealand at Lord's, quipping that there are only a few months of sleep left for him before he once again goes head-to-head against the English pacer.

Stuart Broad did the unthinkable in the 2019 Ashes by dismissing David Warner seven times in 10 innings. The Australian opener managed a mere 95 runs, only passing 11 once.

David Warner looked a fish out of the water as the Englishman dismissed him in different ways in almost every innings. With a couple of laughing emojis, Warner wrote on Twitter:

"Trying to get some sleep here in Aus but this bloke pops up on my tv screen!! Few months to get some sleep before the Ashes down under."

Stuart Broad, who was recently named the vice-captain of England's Test side for the New Zealand series, bowled brilliantly on Day 1 of the first game.

At the time of writing, the right-hander had given away just 31 runs from 12 overs, including three maidens.

Although he hasn't picked up a wicket yet, the movement and purchase he's extracting off the surface has kept the New Zealand batsmen on a leash.

David Warner reunited with his family after IPL 2021

Meanwhile, David Warner had an emotional reunion with his family on Monday after an extended quarantine period post the suspension of IPL 2021. There's a possibility that the former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain might not return for the second half of the season to focus on the Ashes.

Australia defended the urn in 2019 in England and will look to keep it on their shelf in the home series. The Ashes will be particularly important for David Warner, who underperformed in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and hasn't looked in the best touch of late.

The much-anticipated series will begin on December 8 at the Gabba and will culminate in Perth on January 18.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
England vs New Zealand 2021 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Team David Warner Stuart Broad
